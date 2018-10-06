The purpose of this course is to equip you with the knowledge required to comprehend the financial statements of a company and understand the various transactions that take place in the stock market so that you can replicate the strategies discovered by the extant academic literature.
Indian School of Business
The Indian School of Business has successfully put India on the global map of management education by nurturing young leaders with an understanding of developing economies and the society at large. Through innovations in curricula and pedagogy to reflect the shifting business landscape, the ISB is committed to providing the best venue for management education to meet the growing need to develop young leaders who can manage global challenges.
Basics of Financial Statements
This module provides a brief introduction to financial statements and various common filings. These are the most important sources for obtaining information regarding a company's performance. Most strategies are indeed based on financial statements. After completing this module you will be able to get the important details from the balance sheets.
Financial Statement Analysis
The purpose of this module is to equip you with the skills required to identify accounting information required for building trading strategies. After completing this module you will be able to calculate the key financial ratios.
Asset pricing theories
Before you start trading, you should first be able to calculate the expected return from a stock. The expected return comes from various asset pricing models such as Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM), Arbitrage Pricing Theory (APT) and Fama-French Three Factor Model. The purpose of this module is to equip you with the skills required to calculate the expected returns of a stock (or) a portfolio. After completing this module you will be able to calculate the expected returns of a stock.
Basics of Market Microstructure
This module will provide a detailed introduction to the actual functioning of asset markets. The module will cover essential details such as type of players in the market, different type of orders and the efficient ways and opportune time to execute them, trading costs and ways of minimizing them, the concept of liquidity .etc. This is required to develop efficient algorithm to execute various trading strategies. After completing this module you will have a clear idea of different types of orders and which orders to use when.
Good for beginner but would recommend to have a bit knowledge about trading as it will be easy to grasp, Also WEEK 3 will be very challenging as its just MATH
This course provides basic understanding of vocabulary for people from various domains. There is a lot of learn, the tests are right place for application of learnt knowledge.
The course was good. But some points were not illustrated in the videos but have relevant relation with the course. So I have to check them on the internet.
Week 2 quiz has precision errors on answers and week 4 videos have audio issues, overall week 1 and week 4 are the best of the course to a beginner
This Specialization equips individual investors and money managers with the skills required to develop their own trading strategies and test them. When you complete the Specialization, you’ll be ready to apply eight ready-made trading strategies, based on rigorous academic research, that have been shown to be. You’ll also be able to design your own trading strategy, back test it, and measure its performance.
