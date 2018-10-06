About this Course

Course 1 of 5 in the
Trading Strategies in Emerging Markets Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Financial Ratio
  • Cost
  • Financial Statement
  • Trading
Course 1 of 5 in the
Trading Strategies in Emerging Markets Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Indian School of Business

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Basics of Financial Statements

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 68 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Financial Statement Analysis

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 35 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Asset pricing theories

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 53 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Basics of Market Microstructure

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 66 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Trading Strategies in Emerging Markets Specialization

Trading Strategies in Emerging Markets

