UP
Jun 19, 2020
The tutor has clearly explained various concept of trading, investment and risk with examples. I have learned about finance ratio, cost, financial statement and trading.
SV
May 16, 2020
The course was taught in a really nice way with all the math presented clearly. The professor made sure that the topics were easy and at the same time relevant.
By Marc H•
Apr 23, 2018
I'm sorry - but this is just extremely poor learning material. The Prof just spends minutes reading out numbers up to the 2nd decimal from the slides without any explanations as to how to implement it. Check the discussion forum for week 3, everybody seems stuck.
I was really looking forward to this course, but unfortunately it has been a complete waste of time.
By Graeme T•
Mar 17, 2019
Very poor job at teaching the required information. You don't need a month's subscription of Coursera to read half of the articles on Investopedia.
By Michael F•
Jun 7, 2018
I found the information provided useful. And certainly as a VERY "gentle" Introduction to the material the course was adequate. But I have always had a BIG Problem with courses in which the Professor's use "Slides" and do NOT actually ADD Value to the slides. I would say there is TREMENDOUS room for improvement of the course if the Professor would be willing to go BEYOND just the mere "Re-statement" of the Equations (That anyone who is not visually impaired can easily read for themselves) and actually provide some additional context. Actually, the Professor in this course does this, somewhat, but only VERY minimally, and NOT nearly ENOUGH! :)
However, I definitely don't want to be totally Negative, the (albeit VERY brief) comments the Professor made indicating HOW the information (values calculated from equations, values of ratios, etc) could actually be USED did provide me with some more insight than I would have been able to come up with on my own. And getting "more" insight than I, myself, can come up with on "my own" is basically the ONLY reason I want to "take" an "educational" course. However, one of the things, I myself, have consistently had to deal with in an attempt to "learn" about Investing is that book knowledge (or in the case of this course, data and text from slides), is not really enough. What I constantly search for is "insights from the "Experts". I have no doubt the Professor is an expert in the subject and it would have been better, for me, if he had been willing to share more of his "nuanced" expertise with the students. However, I recognize this is "just" an "Intro" course, so I likely have been a bit too negative than I should be. And I actually was reasonably "satisfied" with the course. Probably this review should be classified in the category of someone whose expectations for course was somewhat unrealistic.
Finally, not even sure if I need to say this because it was so blatant, but there was a consistent amount of ERRORS in the Slides also! Essentially, the errors amounted to some lines of data from a previous equation being repeated for a new ratio calculation in the Week 1 material and then occasional errors where the material in the slide was different from the Professor's stated numbers in his lectures.
By Udit N•
May 3, 2019
The Theoretical Concepts in Week 1 and Week 2 are good and a student can follow from scratch. However, Week 3 is completely different and completely has vague teaching when it comes to explaining CAPM and CAPM Beta. Either the week is missing videos or there is a problem with the assumptions of the instructor. The instructor is just reading the numbers from the slides without explaining any formulas properly. The discussion forum is similar to the summary I have written here. There are many students who have encountered the same situation I have. Would suggest the instructor from ISB to take a look at it and Coursera to do it's part by auditing the course.
By Rahul K•
Dec 17, 2017
The course is basic and is a must to build foundation. However, the course is not structured properly and the calculation and excels are missing from downloads. Also, solution to quiz is not available as there are certain solution and questions discussed in the video for which answers does not seem correct. Hence, giving 1 star purely for the content organization.
By Tianyu Z•
Nov 4, 2018
No answer for the quiz
By Lohit J•
Jan 11, 2017
Its a very superficial course. It feels like the instructor is just reading out from some material. And it is not making it interesting to listen. The instructor is not putting in much effort to make student understand the concept. That's the reason for me to drop out in between the course. This course is not at all much informative and neither it is improving my grasp on the topic.
By Aida H•
Jun 17, 2019
I learned a lot and liked the practical teaching method in weeks 1 and 2. However, week 3 and 4 lessons are not clear.
By Deleted A•
Feb 10, 2019
There were mistakes in the slides presented where the instustor would say one thing but the slide displayed different numbers, the slides also could not be downloaded for review. Additional the quizzes also had mistakes and wouldn't tell you which question you got wrong. I would spend days retaking some quizzes just to find out I had to accept the wrong answer in order to pass the quiz. The additional materials and readings did not reflect the rigor of what I was expecting from the course.
By Mukul G•
Apr 13, 2020
Concepts are not explained properly and some answers are wrong in the quizzes. It seems like just a narration of slides which is as good as reading a book without any explanation. No value addition even after completing the whole course.
By Anurag•
May 18, 2019
The Course is highly monotonous and something not easily understandable due to that. Online videos are difficult but this has a very straight flat feeling to session that it is very difficult.
By Juan C G J•
Feb 24, 2017
So monotonous
By Nitesh S•
Jan 8, 2017
Good insights and must for a person who is seriously interested in trading ,
Any one with a zero knowledge of finance can also take this course.
By Xitan Q•
Aug 7, 2017
no math handout; some missing videos; quiz assessment seems to have issues; errors on the slides; no one is responding to any of the above mentioned issues.
By RAMESHWAR S•
May 25, 2018
doesn't elaborate the content, not lucid, very difficult for a student from no commerce background not enough explanation provided
By David P G•
Mar 6, 2018
It is BY FAR the worst course I have taken: zero didactic spirit, no answers in forums, test are full of errors, NO documentation
By Kalilur R•
Jan 12, 2020
Need to have resources shared. Without examples and resources, this is a tough course as the video content is less.
By Victor C G d O•
Mar 23, 2020
This is not a course. it is just one guy that has been recorded reading a teleprompter
By Abdullah M•
Apr 7, 2020
poorly designed in content, and very hard to follow
By Moise M•
Apr 2, 2020
Hi
I'd like b unenroll from this course
By WEYINMI K A•
Apr 8, 2020
I did learnt a lot from this course, that I can testify to. But understanding some concepts and calculations were a bit of a challenge which took me longer time to longer. I will advice the tutor spends more time doing some self explanatory of the different topics instead of just reading out notes from the slides. He was a bit distant & robotic with that approach. Uses real life examples to illustrate the different concepts would have made it more interesting as well. I believe more students will connect better if he uses a more flexible teaching/lecturing approach. Thank you very much.
By Ashish A•
Jan 3, 2020
The course definitely touches on the components of the basic of trading. However, as a beginner, there were many concepts for which, the how and the why were not explained. I referred to the MIT opencourseware's finance theory I which explained the same concepts but very much from a beginner's perspective.
Bottomline: useful but can improve in many aspects including presentation and numericals
By Kanishk R•
Apr 9, 2020
Formulas are thrown like candies. There is no rational or a moment of pause to reflect on what has been just said. Its just plain reading out of the slides. Also if you make it to quiz week 2 you will get to know that most of the questions wont be solved by the formulas that were thrown at you in the week. Pathetic course offering and this was the first time I think i wasted my time on coursera.
By Dmitry K•
Apr 17, 2020
The course is a waste of time. What you see on slides doesn't match to what the instructor says.
The instructor just read the numbers from slides without any explanation.
Modules are not connected to each other at all.
I finished this course only to remove it from the 'in progress' folder.
By Lester L•
Mar 16, 2020
Lots of bugs and errors in the lecture and quizzes are wrong. There are better courses out there - save your money and time.