About this Course

3,948 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Trading Strategies in Emerging Markets Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Trading Strategies in Emerging Markets Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Indian School of Business

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Module 1

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 54 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 2

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 64 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Module 3

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 39 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module 4

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 62 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CREATING A PORTFOLIO

View all reviews

About the Trading Strategies in Emerging Markets Specialization

Trading Strategies in Emerging Markets

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder