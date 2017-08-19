This course integrates all the learning from the first three courses and guides the learner about ways of building a portfolio of strategies and integrating the same into a hedge fund.
This course is part of the Trading Strategies in Emerging Markets Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
Indian School of Business
The Indian School of Business has successfully put India on the global map of management education by nurturing young leaders with an understanding of developing economies and the society at large. Through innovations in curricula and pedagogy to reflect the shifting business landscape, the ISB is committed to providing the best venue for management education to meet the growing need to develop young leaders who can manage global challenges.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1
In this module you will learn about the efficient market hypothesis and various market anomalies. In the second half, you will learn how to evaluate the performance of investments.
Module 2
In this module you will learn how to perform style analysis and performance attribution. You will also learn some facts about the mutual fund performance and timing measurement. In the second half of the module you will learn how to calculate the expected returns and risk. The module ends with an understanding of the utility theory.
Module 3
In this module you will learn the importance of diversification in your portfolio. You will learn about the efficient frontier and how to draw it. Also, you will study the investment opportunity set with more than one risky asset and a risk free asset. Finally, you will see how to optimally allocate between a risky and a risk free asset. You will also get a brief idea about the market portfolio and capital market line.
Module 4
In this module you will learn the basics of trading strategies based on text mining and the importance of a benchmark to evaluate the performance of your portfolio. You will also see how to backtest your trading strategy. Finally, you will learn the importance of reporting and compliance in trading.
Reviews
- 5 stars60.95%
- 4 stars26.71%
- 3 stars8.21%
- 2 stars2.05%
- 1 star2.05%
TOP REVIEWS FROM CREATING A PORTFOLIO
Transcript of the video - Mutual Fund Performance is incorrect. Ticket Number raised is 1433666
Superbly explained many concepts which was not taught in my B School. Thank u Sir!!
It was great learning experience but the course is bit confusing the sequencing of the weeks could have been better
It was a really nice experience. I learned many things about finance and portfolio management that I could not have learned in a simpler way.
About the Trading Strategies in Emerging Markets Specialization
This Specialization equips individual investors and money managers with the skills required to develop their own trading strategies and test them. When you complete the Specialization, you’ll be ready to apply eight ready-made trading strategies, based on rigorous academic research, that have been shown to be. You’ll also be able to design your own trading strategy, back test it, and measure its performance.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.