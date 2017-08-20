Chevron Left
Creating a Portfolio by Indian School of Business

4.4
stars
290 ratings
43 reviews

About the Course

This course integrates all the learning from the first three courses and guides the learner about ways of building a portfolio of strategies and integrating the same into a hedge fund. In the first part of the course, you will be taught ways of measuring the contribution of a strategy to a portfolio in terms of risk and return. You will be able to appreciate the consequences of including a strategy to a new as well an existing portfolio. Next, you are taught various ways of conducting the tilting analysis in order to determine the optimal weight to be placed on each strategy. After this you will learn to develop techniques for minimizing overall portfolio risk. You will also get a basic overview of the regulatory framework that is applicable to hedge funds. You will know about different types of investors and the expectations of each type of investors....

AD

Sep 3, 2020

Excellent and highly experienced and practical knowledge enriched teachers. The overall course was very practical and highly nourishing in terms of knowledge.

JF

Apr 1, 2020

It was a really nice experience. I learned many things about finance and portfolio management that I could not have learned in a simpler way.

By Abhishek P

Aug 20, 2017

Superbly explained many concepts which was not taught in my B School. Thank u Sir!!

By anishek a

Jun 9, 2020

week 4 was awesome,

week 1-3 teacher going fast like a bullet train and using lots of technical words, in examples also they were using lots of technical words

By Kaushal B

Apr 28, 2020

Only the last week was good enough. The first 3 weeks were a drag. Although the first week had some good content, it could be delivered in a better way

By Abigail B

Jul 18, 2017

I found week 2 and 3 very difficult to understand especialy the graph explanations and equations.

By Aninda G

Jul 6, 2020

Lecture Videos are not arranged properly.

There is no one from faculty side to answer your query

By Ritesh N

Aug 29, 2020

this course does't explain in details like previous courses

By 薛程

Mar 29, 2019

Many errors

By Homero A A M

Oct 21, 2018

Hello excellent course, I found some mistakes in one of the tables of week 3, in the video referent to calculating a third portfolio having already two in the efficient frontier. When calculating weights of the third portfolio the table show always the data from the first weight . Also in week 4, there are some videos that have totally different text from what profesor is explaining. Excellent contents and great explanations. Thankyou very much.

By Shushant G

Jul 7, 2021

Brilliance summarized by ISB. Thanks a lot. Kudos to professor Prasanna Tantri , ramana Sonti and the third one was also brilliant

By Nauris K

Mar 19, 2019

Very good course that gives realistic examples lets student test his/her knowledge in the topics recently covered.

By GEORGE A T L

Jun 6, 2020

More problems to solve, when the course shows more examples, it is better for students. Thank you for all.

By Alok D

Feb 1, 2018

Transcript of the video - Mutual Fund Performance is incorrect.

Ticket Number raised is 1433666

By V. A

Jun 1, 2020

I love this course very much, teaching is very perfect. Tq so much for this course

By Mario S E

Sep 25, 2020

Good course, but I should say not the best of the certification.

By Gauthaman

Jun 10, 2020

Very good course. Helps you understand the concepts really well.

By Shreya B

Sep 30, 2017

Looking forward to see exciting course of Text mining.

By Kartik S

May 29, 2018

Very well explained. Can be applied in real life.

By 2.21914E+11 L R R

Dec 4, 2020

Really the experience of the courcera was good

By Pham D D N

Jun 6, 2019

Good contents with a lot of insightful indeces

By Freckd C

Jul 27, 2020

It's really good

By Arpit G

Jun 26, 2020

Really helpful!!

By Aman S

Mar 6, 2021

Good Course.

By VANSHIKA S

Jul 29, 2020

Very Helpful

