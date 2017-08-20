AD
Sep 3, 2020
Excellent and highly experienced and practical knowledge enriched teachers. The overall course was very practical and highly nourishing in terms of knowledge.
JF
Apr 1, 2020
It was a really nice experience. I learned many things about finance and portfolio management that I could not have learned in a simpler way.
By Abhishek P•
Aug 20, 2017
Superbly explained many concepts which was not taught in my B School. Thank u Sir!!
By anishek a•
Jun 9, 2020
week 4 was awesome,
week 1-3 teacher going fast like a bullet train and using lots of technical words, in examples also they were using lots of technical words
By Kaushal B•
Apr 28, 2020
Only the last week was good enough. The first 3 weeks were a drag. Although the first week had some good content, it could be delivered in a better way
By Abigail B•
Jul 18, 2017
I found week 2 and 3 very difficult to understand especialy the graph explanations and equations.
By Aninda G•
Jul 6, 2020
Lecture Videos are not arranged properly.
There is no one from faculty side to answer your query
By Ritesh N•
Aug 29, 2020
this course does't explain in details like previous courses
By 薛程•
Mar 29, 2019
Many errors
By Homero A A M•
Oct 21, 2018
Hello excellent course, I found some mistakes in one of the tables of week 3, in the video referent to calculating a third portfolio having already two in the efficient frontier. When calculating weights of the third portfolio the table show always the data from the first weight . Also in week 4, there are some videos that have totally different text from what profesor is explaining. Excellent contents and great explanations. Thankyou very much.
By ADARSH D•
Sep 4, 2020
Excellent and highly experienced and practical knowledge enriched teachers. The overall course was very practical and highly nourishing in terms of knowledge.
By Jason A F•
Apr 2, 2020
It was a really nice experience. I learned many things about finance and portfolio management that I could not have learned in a simpler way.
By Shushant G•
Jul 7, 2021
Brilliance summarized by ISB. Thanks a lot. Kudos to professor Prasanna Tantri , ramana Sonti and the third one was also brilliant
By Nauris K•
Mar 19, 2019
Very good course that gives realistic examples lets student test his/her knowledge in the topics recently covered.
By GEORGE A T L•
Jun 6, 2020
More problems to solve, when the course shows more examples, it is better for students. Thank you for all.
By Alok D•
Feb 1, 2018
Transcript of the video - Mutual Fund Performance is incorrect.
Ticket Number raised is 1433666
By V. A•
Jun 1, 2020
I love this course very much, teaching is very perfect. Tq so much for this course
By Mario S E•
Sep 25, 2020
Good course, but I should say not the best of the certification.
By Gauthaman•
Jun 10, 2020
Very good course. Helps you understand the concepts really well.
By Shreya B•
Sep 30, 2017
Looking forward to see exciting course of Text mining.
By Kartik S•
May 29, 2018
Very well explained. Can be applied in real life.
By 2.21914E+11 L R R•
Dec 4, 2020
Really the experience of the courcera was good
By Pham D D N•
Jun 6, 2019
Good contents with a lot of insightful indeces
By Freckd C•
Jul 27, 2020
It's really good
By Arpit G•
Jun 26, 2020
Really helpful!!
By Aman S•
Mar 6, 2021
Good Course.
By VANSHIKA S•
Jul 29, 2020
Very Helpful