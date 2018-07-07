AV
Oct 27, 2020
Excelente curso. Aprendí muchísimos contenidos , especialmente relacionados a análisis fundamental, y cómo implementarlo en el trading. Muy interesante, y los profesores sumamente didácticos.
May 30, 2018
I liked the casual style of Prof Prasanna. In this casual style, he taught so many useful concepts. Also, I liked Prof Sai Harsha. He is a thorough professional.
By Mudassir S•
Jul 7, 2018
Best Explained by Highly Qualified Trainer i learned a lot
By Chitwan G•
Jan 12, 2020
Course is highly informative and it explains the rationale behind all strategies well but it lacks completely in fulfilling the course objectives. They say that they each scientific methods to back test a strategy in this course, they also claim that they teach methods of evaluating strategies, but on a sad note, none of the things is actually covered in this course. They only explain how to implement the strategy in a very theoritical way. Treynor ratio is not even uttered in the whole course.
It needs improvement to be able to deliver what is claims to deliver
By PARTHA M•
May 31, 2018
By Saunak B•
May 10, 2020
This is a very good course which provides a sound direction in the world of trading. It provides good information sources and has qualified lecturers that have significant experience.
1.What it will provide is a direction to focus your efforts while implementing trading strategies. It will not provide you will all the legwork for the trade itself. That part has to be done by the learner himself/herself.
2.It has good quizzes to make sure the learner is constantly engaged and is learning the content well. There are a few mistakes in the quizzes that need to be rectified. Those errors show lack of proper vetting of the quiz and answers.
3.Any learner must understand that this course is only providing the tools to trade, not the trade itself. That part lies on the due diligence of the learner.
4. Im excited for the next course and how these strategies can be implemented in the real world.
By Erich R•
Mar 22, 2017
The course is excellent! Straight to the point, both professors can explain the subject in a very easy way. The course was a pleasant surprise!! I strongly recommend!
By Udit N•
Oct 16, 2019
Best out of the three I have completed till now. Professor Prasanna Tantri is brilliant
By krushna t•
Apr 1, 2019
Though the course module is very efficient but there are certain terms when it comes to G- score strategy, where certain things like earnings stability and sales growth stability are not explained correctly. Out of all instructors the Prof. Prasanna Tantri explains everything very well. Thank you for this learning experiance.
By Rahul S•
Mar 2, 2018
vague calculations
By Manjunath R•
Nov 10, 2017
Thanks for putting together a truly remarkable course.. loved every bit of it.. lucid explanation, right amount of material, covers top research papers.. hats off
cant wait for the - text analytics based strategies
By Daniel R•
Mar 19, 2020
I like the way of explaining of both professors, the seen strategies help to develop notions of the functioning of the market that are not seen with the naked eye nor commonly on the internet.
By KEDAR C D•
Nov 10, 2020
Wonderful course for those who do not have any academic background of finance and are interested in learning trading strategies through research papers.
By Phua A K•
May 31, 2020
Congratulations on a great job done by Prof Prasanna and Sai Harsha! Explained it clearly for the novice learner. Thank you!
By Kaushal B•
Apr 27, 2020
This course was good. Week 4 could have been improved a bit.
By Valery M•
Dec 2, 2018
Content is good but not properly explained calculations. Instead of just showing and reading definition of each G score, better to explain how to calculate it. Specially G4 and G5.
Practice quiz contains mistakes.
By Sanjay S•
Oct 6, 2017
Video quality poor. Speaker talks but no background slides. At best informative session than the courser. Disappointed
By WEYINMI K A•
Jun 24, 2020
I really learnt some good trading strategies from this course. My favorites are Piotroski`s F-Score and Mohanram`s G-Score because of the underlying focus on key company fundamentals of these strategies. The tutors were impressive and communicated the key concepts of this course in a way that`s easily assimilated and understandable. I recommend this course, especially to traders out there. You will grab a thing or two which might be beneficial to your trading system. Thank you.
By Joydeep S•
Jun 28, 2021
It was a very friendly course. The way they have managed to summarize the course in such a small format is very impressive. They were up with the most easiest attitude to make the course an effective & natural. Thank you Tantri & Sai Sir for both of your efforts & also to the whole team for the arrangement.
By John J•
Sep 14, 2019
A lot of good ideas for tradings that draws from earlier courses (thus showing how, e.g. fundamental analysis is important). The design of the course is for understanding, and thus rather than using a formula, create your own trading strategies based on economic principles. In that, it mostly succeeds.
By Alberto A V•
Oct 28, 2020
By Francesco•
Jun 26, 2020
very interesting workshop. Very useful, suggested to everyone who want to improve the trading strategy and improve odd on winning trades
By Georg H•
May 5, 2019
I'm happy about the course. Basic knowledge and many practical tips. Verified Algorithms. Thanks to Prof. Prasanna and Prof. Sai Harsha.
By Shaswat S•
Jun 29, 2020
The practical example for G-score calculation can be in more detail to help the beginners like me.
By Utkarsh T 1•
Sep 26, 2020
Sir is very knowledgeable. I would love to meet him in person and work under him.
By Josué D V D•
Aug 13, 2020
Excellent course. With good practice, all this knowledge will be really useful.
By Julian P•
Mar 8, 2021
I learned a lot of financial strategies. I would like to know more strategies