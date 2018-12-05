HS
May 14, 2021
The manner in which the professor taught the subject was just marvelous , hats off to the way of teaching .Made everything so simple . Brilliantly explained. Gained tons and tons of knowledge :)
MB
Jul 21, 2017
A very good course for beginners as well as someone with intermediate knowledge in marketing. Thoroughly explained and brilliant, sensible questions providing insight to the course.
By subash•
Dec 5, 2018
Title and content are not related to each other. Wasted 5 hrs
By Mario M•
Feb 7, 2017
The course is excellent, but there is mistakes in quiz and the forum participation is null. Professor nor your staff reply the forums.
By Ken S•
Feb 24, 2017
I liked the content that was presented. There was some really good advice, like the importance of being disciplined in sticking to the algorithm you have designed. Unfortunately there was no detail at all about how to backtest, where to get data for backtesting, where to find research papers upon which to base an algorithm, etc. In other words, everything was kept at a very abstract level, and not enough detail was provided to actually do anything.
By Erick D R V•
Jul 29, 2020
Content is okay but the structure of the course is not, with no script or slides the professor repeats himself so many times, also there are some broken links and there are wrong answers for some of the quizzes and there is no response from the professor for more than 3 YEARS.
Really disappointed with this course, I was excited to get the specialization, but if the rest of the courses are going to have the same professors with 0 interaction... waste of time
By Holger P•
May 5, 2017
This course teaches how to derive trading strategies based on fundamental analysis from academic research. It is a very nice introduction to trading algorithms.
By Kalam K R•
Apr 13, 2020
I did not like the course content and especially the teaching methodology. The videos were too long and same stuff was being repetited
By Haoran W•
Oct 11, 2017
Too little content for a course
By olivier h•
Jun 11, 2021
OK. Well, I reached week 2.
Week 1 is just one long introduction where you won't learn anything, except thtat there is a link to a debate hosted by the Booth School of Economics in Chicago about market efficiency.
I'm half of week 2, and there isn't much meat here either. The prof only states obvious facts like "it the academic paper you're analysing uses strategies not available in your country, you won't be able to use it". Well, does it need a coursera course to hear that ? So far, this course contains no hard data, just basic ideas about how an investment strategy could be implemented with limited resources. Note that the indian accent of the prof may render some words not understandable (and the subtitles are of no help there) This is a cheap course. I intend to continue as, if I'm patient, I still hope to get useful insights. I'll update my review if needed.
UPDATE : I reached the end. I confirm, this course is a joke. I'm serious, this is a joke. I hope it is ! (but not a really funny one) If you think you've learnt something from this course, I advise you NOT to invest in stocks! Do you really have time to spend listening to a guy who keeps repeating the same basic things about investing in stocks ? There is really almost no useful content and the worse issue is perhaps that there is not even an "algorithm" as the title promised. Just a formula that you can get on wikipedia. (hint: Look for Piotroski F-score)
By Vatsalya T•
Apr 13, 2020
Some exercises were misleading. Overall the content was clear but involved heavy repetition, can come directly to the point. The course seems to be a part of a set of courses so the promises made at the beginning of this one aren't completely fulfilled here.
By Gabriele B•
Feb 17, 2021
Very well done course on the two strategies that I didn't know. Unluckily, the subtitles are not very precise, and in some cases it is necessary to listen more carefully, otherwise, just by reading, information may be difficult to interpret. In my personal opinion, the speaker has a very clear pronounce and it should not be that hard to transcript the words correctly.
By Debanjan D•
Apr 6, 2018
If only we had good teachers like this.
best time spent so far as per understanding,knowledge and explanation.
Best possible way of making it to the point.
By Adnan A•
May 5, 2020
Instructor was extremely knowledgeable an conducted the whole lectures in a very understandable way while describing complex ideas in simplest of words.
By Akash M•
Oct 8, 2021
For a very long period, I was looking for a course that treats this subject in a systematic and formal way and yet not too esoteric or dense in its presentations. As a finance professional for many years, I can attest that this course is the nearest to what I had in my mind.
This course is not comprehensive (no course can possibly be), but this course tries to teach you the fundamental principles and economic reasons behind the algorithms, so that students can do their own research in the future, if needed. With his friendly, informal style of teaching, Prof. Prasanna Tantri has done an amazing job to really bring this course in an easily accessible manner.
By Pulkit B•
Dec 7, 2021
By far the best course that I did on Coursera. From the Instructor to videos to the course content... almost everything of this course is a perfection. Special mention to the instructor Mr. Prasanna for his clear explanation on every aspect related to this course. I am genuinely surprised by the things that I am going to implement in my trading journey... thanks to this course.
By Piyush N•
Apr 12, 2020
The best thing about the course is the delivery method of the professor. The course is specifically good for beginners as it's trying to inculcate good trading habits in new traders. The only drawback that I felt was that the quiz is riddled with errors although going through the discussion forum would help you immensely in this aspect.
By RISHABH A N•
Sep 30, 2020
Amazing Course. Mr. Tantri is a magician when it comes to explaining complicated research to you. You'll understand the basic required trading mindset as if you were being taught in kindergarten. Yet, he also lays the foundation for you to develop your own trading strategies, and this is the most important takeaway from the course.
By Tejas R•
Jul 20, 2020
One of the best courses I've taken up so far. Content curated is amazing and easy to understand and the Professor's delivery is on point. There was never even a brief moment in the course when I felt bored. Well done Prasanna sir. Looking forward to more such courses.
By krushna t•
Feb 28, 2019
This course has greatly helped me in analyzing the different firms based on their f1 score. Also got an insight to see the root how certain company is performing for now and can predict based upon calculations how it will behave in future.
By Mihir K•
May 13, 2020
This is a must-do course for all as financial knowledge is very rare among humans in the current scenario. This course gives us the idea about various financial terms and how to take benefit of the inefficiency of the market.
By Kanishk R•
Apr 15, 2020
Nice intuition is provided all the way. The quizzes too are formed in the same manner and mildly test you on the formulas.Overall a good course for anyone interested in developing a trader like thinking and rationale.
By Sukalp M•
May 16, 2020
I really enjoyed this course. I would especially thank Prasanna Tantri whose pedagogy is excellent and he generated interest for Trading in me. He currently delivers three courses, I want him to prepare more courses.
By Dinesh S•
Jul 8, 2020
The instructor has out in a lot of his heart and soul into the each and every module. The trait of the instructor to enable to students to independently think for ourselves is a out of the world experience.
By Hrithik S•
May 15, 2021
By Mrityunjay M B•
Jul 22, 2017
By Hardik J•
Feb 5, 2021
The course was very interesting and the faculty taught everything in a clear and crisp manner. I would suggest this course to everyone who are willing to pursue this field.