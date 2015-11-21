L
Jul 28, 2020
The course is the best, I learnt so much, a wonderful refresher and Brilliant update on latest treatments. Highly recommend to anyone treating diabetic patients. I am truly happy, Thank you.
AR
Nov 22, 2018
It was really informative and I learnt a lot about Diabetes as a disease. Thanks so much such wonderful lectures. I would definitely recommend this course to my friends.
By Daniel C•
Nov 21, 2015
This course was fabulous. I was recently diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes, and the information that is available to the general public on this disease provides little, if any, factual information on what the disease is, how it is caused, and why certain treatments, such as diet and exercise, work. This course was taught at a level that was challenging but it gave me the information I have been looking for. The sections on treatment options will be particularly helpful for me as I discuss my situation with my doctor.
By Samir S B•
Sep 15, 2019
It is really a very nice course. It gives overall important information in brief about diabetes. Very good for those who want to do something specifically in Diabetes.!!
By Nobutu S•
Oct 23, 2020
I recommend this course to anyone involved in diabetes care and policy. Great course connecting one to the latest science in diabetes, taught by excellent professors.
By Shantanu S•
Nov 14, 2017
Great Course. I found week 3-7 very much informative. Overall, the spoken English was good. Course material was excellent! In my last week. Let's see, what happens.
By Keagile B•
Dec 5, 2017
I really enjoyed this course. It is designed with learners at heart as all difficult concepts are well explained in a manner of which everyone can understand.
By Laurence W•
Oct 10, 2015
As an aging American I have a personal interest in Type 2 Diabetes, and before taking this course have always felt that the information I had access to was too simplistic to be of use to me for understanding the mechanisms of the disease so that I could best optimism my diet and lifestyle to potentially avoid or delay contracting it. Along with alleviating the specific ignorance I just described, this course treated me to a comprehensive overview of the current state and future prospects for the epidemiological, laboratory research, translational medicine, and treatments using novel medicines and stem cell technology. It was beyond perfect for my needs. I am a huge fan of Coursera. ( If anyone is interested in the Gut Microbiome, Recommend another Coursera offering: "Gut Check...")
By Rohit P•
Jun 20, 2020
A great first step towards change!
My mother is pre-diabetic and that is what pursued me to take this course and i am glad i did. It's informative, essential and very well researched. University of Copenhagen has done a good job here. Really impressed! A note for the ones taking this, though it is well equipped with the pre-requisite info you need but it would be extra good if you have prior basic knowledge of cell signalling, immunology and a little genetics. Good luck!
By Olesya F•
Feb 13, 2016
Very informative course - I knew nothing about diabetes before, now I learnt quite a bit for my needs. Struggled at times with some tutors' English but subtitles always helped. Highly recommended course!
By Aditya I•
Nov 23, 2018
By Rodrigo M P S•
Jan 18, 2017
The certificate doesn't show hours per week and the topics we did during the course. I paid for an empty paper.
By Vladimir M•
May 6, 2020
Thank you to the team from University of Copenhagen that set up this course! As a medical student, who is seeking a career as a physician in endocrinology and metabolism, I believe that the content has allowed me to review the pathophysiology behind diabetes and learn many new research-driven skills over the 12 weeks. The weekly quizzes have stimulated my interest and kept me going till the end.
By Veronica S M•
Feb 8, 2021
Realmente es un desafio conocer ampliamente las investigaciones más actualizadas en el desarrollo de adquirir esta enfermedad comunmente y más sin tener previamente conocimientos de medicina, ni habilidades de cuidados de salud, agradezco mucho la labor de llevar los conocimientos e investigaciones a gente más vulnerable y sin recursos económicos para poderse asesorar ....gracias
By Hadpe S S•
Apr 3, 2021
This course is really nice one, so much informative, all the professors are legends in their specialization, I personally feel that how important it is to understand our health related stuffs, I am from Electrical Engineering background but still due to this course got interest in subject like diabetics, highly recommended, though if you are not from medical background.
By rizwana k•
Jul 31, 2020
Excellent Course. The course faculty amazingly takes you through every detail regarding diabetes from molecular level to management and ongoing research pertinent to the topic. Very interesting, learnt so many new concepts which definitely will have impact on patient management and clinical practice.A learning and teaching resource asset!
By Haris F•
Sep 2, 2016
One of a kind, course on diabetes. It contains few levels of difficulty. Weeks 1 & 2 can be passed without watching the lectures at all. Weeks 3 and 4 are some serious molecular science,presented by the top head on this course Jens Juul Holst in perfect English. So far, so good. Week 5 is somewhat easier than previous weeks.
By ArunaP•
Aug 25, 2020
I can clearly tell that there is a vast difference in my knowledge after completion of the course regarding diabetes. i have learnt the impact of diet and exercises in the diabetes along with the phrmacological treatment. Thanks to instructors for sharing their immense knowledge.
By Gurumanickam•
Jan 17, 2017
A wonderful course which provides complete grasp of the global challenge called diabetes. The videos are very lucid and every tutor give their lecture to the point. Lectures are down to earth. They are all very short and sweet (non-diabetic!). I would recommend it to any one.
By ANIRBAN G M•
Apr 1, 2020
It was a very interesting course.I got a lot of updated information from this course.I am very thankful to the professors who taught the course really well.I am specially thankful to Coursera for introducing this course and helping me to complete the course.Thank you Coursera.
By Sajjad A•
Apr 6, 2020
Course is excellent, it is comprise of more knowledge, excellent teaching methodology, excellent diagram but one thing i share that fees of certificate is high currently i am unemployed if you reduce fees than it will be good for me and i can pay only 5 Dollars.
By STG S B M•
Jun 3, 2020
I am really happy to be a part of this course. This course was very informative and I have learned many new things. This course will be really helpful to build up my career. All the instructors have done a very good job and explained very well.
By Jeremyjones F R•
May 10, 2020
If you are interested in Diabetes this is the course you will want to take. An outstanding job is done by the faculty in putting this course together. Really worth the time spent in learning and relearning Diabetes as we know it.
By Patrizia C•
Feb 11, 2016
Very interesting courses, maybe a little difficult for me because I'm not a doctor and English is not my first language. Anyway I enjoyed taking this course very much and I recommend it to anybody interested in Diabetes.
By C T•
Aug 4, 2021
I think it's an excellent course with increased difficulty for non experts. I think it would be very helpful to be added separate chapters about diet/nutrition and maybe more topics like stress for example.
By ANGEL L D G•
Aug 23, 2019
Todos los avances científicos de esta enfermedad que actualmente es una epidemia, son expresados con claridad en este curso del cual estoy tratando pagar y obtener un certificado pero no puedo hacerlo
By Lindele M•
Jul 29, 2020
