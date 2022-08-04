Learner Reviews & Feedback for Digital Disruption by Universidad de Palermo
About the Course
In this exciting online course you can understand how technology, strategy and digital business models are important to be innovative in your job. Also, you will understand what disruption is and which are the most disruptive technologies to articulate business strategy in times of digital innovation and and be able to capture those impacts using modern strategy analysis tools.
To succeed in this course, you should be a professional with at least 2-3 years of experience in an organizational setting. Having specific experience in a design role or working with designers will be helpful.
By the end of this course, you will be able to:
- Identify the relationship between technology and innovation, recognizing different types of innovation.
- Identify the impact of digital technologies both within a firm (being digital) and from the firm outwards (going digital).
- Apply the concept of business plans and use modern tools to summarize their main elements....