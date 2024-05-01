Este curso está diseñado para profundizar en la creación y definición de propuestas de valor empresariales efectivas, un componente esencial para el éxito en el entorno de negocios. La propuesta de valor de una empresa no sólo comunica el núcleo de lo que ofrece al mercado, sino que también resalta la singularidad de su oferta frente a la competencia. Este curso le proporcionará las herramientas y conocimientos necesarios para articular una propuesta de valor clara y alineada con las necesidades y expectativas de su cliente objetivo.
Diseña una propuesta de valor efectiva
Taught in Spanish
Course
Crear una propuesta de valor efectiva que le permita a un negocio diferenciarse, generar impacto y captar la atención de los clientes.
There is 1 module in this course
¿Sabes lo que es una propuesta de valor de un negocio? En pocas palabras, es la razón por la cual los clientes deberían preferir un producto o servicio, y explica cómo les facilita la vida de una manera que otros no pueden. Si aún no has definido con claridad cuál es la propuesta de valor de tu negocio, ¡ahora es el momento indicado para hacerlo! Aunque nunca te hayas detenido a pensar en tu propuesta de valor, te aseguramos que esta existe y tus clientes la pueden percibir, ¡así que más vale que te detengas a definirla y ajustarla al perfil de tu cliente! En este Bit, te enseñamos cómo hacerlo. Con herramientas efectivas y orientación experta, descubrirás cómo articular una propuesta que capte la atención de tus clientes.
