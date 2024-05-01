UBITS
Diseña una propuesta de valor efectiva
Diseña una propuesta de valor efectiva

Taught in Spanish

Course

Daphne Leger

Instructor: Daphne Leger

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

3 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
What you'll learn

  • Crear una propuesta de valor efectiva que le permita a un negocio diferenciarse, generar impacto y captar la atención de los clientes.

Assessments

1 assignment

There is 1 module in this course

¿Sabes lo que es una propuesta de valor de un negocio? En pocas palabras, es la razón por la cual los clientes deberían preferir un producto o servicio, y explica cómo les facilita la vida de una manera que otros no pueden. Si aún no has definido con claridad cuál es la propuesta de valor de tu negocio, ¡ahora es el momento indicado para hacerlo! Aunque nunca te hayas detenido a pensar en tu propuesta de valor, te aseguramos que esta existe y tus clientes la pueden percibir, ¡así que más vale que te detengas a definirla y ajustarla al perfil de tu cliente! En este Bit, te enseñamos cómo hacerlo. Con herramientas efectivas y orientación experta, descubrirás cómo articular una propuesta que capte la atención de tus clientes.

4 videos12 readings1 assignment

Instructor

Daphne Leger
UBITS
Offered by

UBITS

