Learner Reviews & Feedback for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion by Automatic Data Processing, Inc.
About the Course
In collaboration with the HRO DE&I Training Workstream, Enterprise Learning and Corporate Training/Leadership Development, three training modules were developed. These modules are designed to provide Clients with a DE&I foundation and tools to create and maintain an inclusive workplace.
ADP does not endorse any training or teaching that compels an employee to believe any of the concepts listed in Florida HB 7....