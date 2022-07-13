In collaboration with the HRO DE&I Training Workstream, Enterprise Learning and Corporate Training/Leadership Development, three training modules were developed. These modules are designed to provide Clients with a DE&I foundation and tools to create and maintain an inclusive workplace.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1: Introduction to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
Audience: Employees, Management & Executives.
Week 2: Diversity in Action
Takes a deeper dive into the fundamentals of DE&I and expands on unconscious bias. Highlights ways that organizations and individuals can celebrate differences. Audience: Employees, Management & Executives
Week 3: Creating an Inviting Culture
Assists leaders and executives in focusing on behaviors and organizational change that cultivate inclusion. Audience: Management & Executives.
