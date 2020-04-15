Chevron Left
Back to فهم صنع السياسات الاقتصادية

Learner Reviews & Feedback for فهم صنع السياسات الاقتصادية by IE Business School

4.8
stars
26 ratings
13 reviews

About the Course

وسوف تستخدم هذه الدورة منهجية غير فنية لتحليل الكيفية التي تستخدم بها الحكومات السياسة من أجل التأثير على الاقتصاد في الدولة. عند إكمال هذه الدورة التدريبية، يجب أن تكون قادرًا على مناقشة الديون والوطنية والعجز الوطني، وفحص السياسة المالية والنقدية ومدى ملائمتها للموقف الخاص بالاقتصاد، بالإضافة إلى توقع نتائج السياسات المالية والنقدية والإصلاح الهيكلي على الدولة. وسوف توفر لك هذه المفاهيم الأدوات اللازمة لتطوير موقفك في العديد من النقاشات الاقتصادية الحالية، مثل الحوافز الاقتصادية في مقابل التقشف، أو امتيازات التسهيل الكمي، أو الحاجة إلى أسعار فائدة أعلى، أو مسار النمو المستقبلي للعديد من الاقتصادات المعاصرة....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 13 of 13 Reviews for فهم صنع السياسات الاقتصادية

By Besher M A B

Apr 14, 2020

Thank you a lot

I enjoyed this course because it is really full of information

I wish you every success

With my sincere love

By Mostafa R E

May 30, 2020

حققت استفادة من هذا الدورة وتعلم فهم صنع السياسات الاقتصادية الي حد ما

By issa. S A A

Jun 8, 2020

I participated in the course (Understanding Economic Policy Making), all the tests were passed, and in the final test, 16 peer training assignments were reviewed before the deadline, but the task presented was not reviewed by my colleagues. Therefore, the final result of the test was not recorded. Please review my mission and thanks

By 1815424

Jun 10, 2020

د

By Khaled m s a

Mar 21, 2020

thank you very much

By Mona A A

Aug 1, 2020

good

By Ali H A T

Nov 2, 2020

I participated in the training course (Understanding Economic Policymaking), all exams were passed, and in the final exam, 31 peer training assignments were reviewed before the deadline, but the submitted assignment was not reviewed by my colleagues. Therefore, the final result of the test was not recorded.

Therefore, I was not granted a course completion certificate

Please review my assignment and thanks

By Ahmed I L E

Feb 13, 2021

دورة ممتازة جدا ومفيدة لي في كل اعمالي

By محمد ي ا ف م

Nov 3, 2020

Thank you a lot

By Buthaina A M

Nov 15, 2020

GOOD

By SULTAN A N A A

Sep 1, 2020

I have improved a lot of the economy Now.

By Saif T A N

Feb 24, 2022

very good

By OSAMA J

Jan 2, 2022

i like it

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder