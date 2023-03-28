Learner Reviews & Feedback for Edible Insects by National Taiwan University
About the Course
This English language course covers the science and sociology of insects as food and feed. Increasing media, investment, and public policy attention has been given over the years to the role insects may play in the future of food. Can eating insects really save the world from famine and environmental destruction? Are there health costs or benefits to adding insects to the diet? Will all people accept insects as food? Can we feed them to livestock? Should we be promoting edible insects at all, and if so, how best do we do it? What species will we eat and how shall we raise them? This class examines all aspects of the edible insects question, with students taught a broad but thorough overview of the field and asked to consider questions in class about what role they think insects will play in their own food futures, and why they think this way....