About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

The course has broad appeal to people from many different fields: biology, sociology, business, ... and more. No background knowledge is required.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Think critically about why we eat certain things and not others, and the cultural influences that shape these views.

  • Describe and evaluate the arguments driving the edible insect movement.

    Know examples of edible insects and other insect products worldwide.

  • Be able to apply Diffusion of Innovations theory to food-related innovations. Understand in what directions the edible insect field is going.

  • Understand in what directions the edible insect field is going, and perhaps decide what role they want to play in it.

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

The course has broad appeal to people from many different fields: biology, sociology, business, ... and more. No background knowledge is required.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

National Taiwan University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
8 minutes to complete

Welcome to Edible Insects!

8 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 1 reading
Week2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Why do we eat what we eat?

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 47 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

Edible Insects Around the World

1 hour to complete
12 videos (Total 57 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

The Benefits (and Costs) of Edible Insects

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 58 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Data Science Courses

Popular Computer Science & IT Courses

Popular Business Courses

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder