This English language course covers the science and sociology of insects as food and feed. Increasing media, investment, and public policy attention has been given over the years to the role insects may play in the future of food. Can eating insects really save the world from famine and environmental destruction? Are there health costs or benefits to adding insects to the diet? Will all people accept insects as food? Can we feed them to livestock? Should we be promoting edible insects at all, and if so, how best do we do it? What species will we eat and how shall we raise them? This class examines all aspects of the edible insects question, with students taught a broad but thorough overview of the field and asked to consider questions in class about what role they think insects will play in their own food futures, and why they think this way.
The course has broad appeal to people from many different fields: biology, sociology, business, ... and more. No background knowledge is required.
Think critically about why we eat certain things and not others, and the cultural influences that shape these views.
Describe and evaluate the arguments driving the edible insect movement.
Know examples of edible insects and other insect products worldwide.
Be able to apply Diffusion of Innovations theory to food-related innovations. Understand in what directions the edible insect field is going.
Understand in what directions the edible insect field is going, and perhaps decide what role they want to play in it.
