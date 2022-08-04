Prof. Matan Shelomi is an entomologist at National Taiwan University. Born in New York City, he earned a B.A. in Organismic and Evolutionary Biology at Harvard University in 2009 and a Ph.D. in Entomology from the University of California, Davis in 2014. After a postdoctoral position at the Max Planck Institute for Chemical Ecology in Jena, Germany, he was recruited as an assistant professor by the Department of Entomology at National Taiwan University in 2017 and promoted to associate professor in 2021. His research specialties are insect digestive physiology, microbiology, and ecogeography, with side projects in cultural entomology including insects as food and feed. He has won National Taiwan University’s Excellent Teacher Awards several times for his “Edible Insects” course, taught in English, which is the most popular course in the Department of Entomology. He speaks at least four languages and has published dozens of peer reviewed papers, traveled to over 75 countries, and eaten untold many species of insects.