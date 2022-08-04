Profile

Matan Shelomi

Associate Professor

    Bio

    Prof. Matan Shelomi is an entomologist at National Taiwan University. Born in New York City, he earned a B.A. in Organismic and Evolutionary Biology at Harvard University in 2009 and a Ph.D. in Entomology from the University of California, Davis in 2014. After a postdoctoral position at the Max Planck Institute for Chemical Ecology in Jena, Germany, he was recruited as an assistant professor by the Department of Entomology at National Taiwan University in 2017 and promoted to associate professor in 2021. His research specialties are insect digestive physiology, microbiology, and ecogeography, with side projects in cultural entomology including insects as food and feed. He has won National Taiwan University’s Excellent Teacher Awards several times for his “Edible Insects” course, taught in English, which is the most popular course in the Department of Entomology. He speaks at least four languages and has published dozens of peer reviewed papers, traveled to over 75 countries, and eaten untold many species of insects.

    Courses

    Edible Insects

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Learn Something New

    Popular Topics

    Popular Certificates

    Featured Articles

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Placeholder
    Placeholder
    Placeholder