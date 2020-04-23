ON
Apr 13, 2020
Am very pleased with all the selling skills i have acquired from this course and i can proudly say that i feel more confident to embark on my sales career
SL
Mar 19, 2020
This course gives a good insight into the corporate strategies and its implementation thru the sales functions... a must for the aspiring sales guys
By ABHIJEET R•
Apr 23, 2020
Awesome course and successful material for Sales Specialization. I recommend this to all the sales guys/peers in this community.keep learning!!!
By Arabinda a j•
Jan 2, 2019
This is the course which teaches the student from the scratch and covers all the basic topics. Best course for a sales person.
By Ahmed N•
Nov 3, 2019
Instructors in videos are reading the script over a screen, that made it less efficient to transfer the information. I believe they should prepare and talk free like a live presentation. thanks
By Harshavardhan•
Jun 2, 2019
The teachers are doing wonderful job with the content but the accent is a bit challenging at some times. Also rather than long texts as reading material, if they provide presentation with topics it is very useful to learn faster.
By Oliver N•
Apr 14, 2020
By Shaju l•
Mar 20, 2020
By Aldo R V A•
Aug 28, 2018
Personally speaking, this course is very useful for people that want to learn basic conceptos about sales. I really recommend it!
By Rajat M•
Apr 13, 2020
Thank you
By Marcos M•
Jan 17, 2018
This is an excellent course beyond any doubt. I can only appreciate the care with which the course had been designed and executed. There is a lot of good topics that I can mention. Some touches of comedy, sufficient amount of outside read and a Nice discussion between the characters to illustrate some situations of real life.
By Thiago B•
Dec 2, 2019
The content is very well organized, the assignments are challenging (Specially the final one) and it really helped me in my career, so it's definitely a course which sales people should take. The spoken English is the weak point, sometimes it's hard to understand the heavy accents, but there are transcripts which help a lot.
By Manita T•
Jun 7, 2020
It was a great time in an online lecture. I have no experience with the sales and strategy this class is good for beginners who have no idea about sales strategy is. I have learned how the sales process should be, how to cooperate and sales understand each other and improve profits.
By Ana n C•
Jul 31, 2020
Very useful, practical and engaging. I loved the structure, material and especially the instructors.
I use all the learned concepts very easy in my daily job and I am very happy I took the course. I suggest it warmly To all those interested in sales.
By Eldar H•
Oct 30, 2018
Course comprises really valuable content and highly recommended for those who are taking first steps in sales and marketing. I really learned so much useful information regarding to sales. Highly recommended course.
By Jose L B P•
Jul 25, 2019
Great Course!!...
The concepts reviewed are so easy to understand and yet so critical to develop a proper Sales Strategy. It opens your mind to evaluate any sales challenge from different angles.
By Евгений Ч•
May 17, 2018
I really enjoy that course, it provides not only information, bur also a lot of clues where to dig deeper to become a Sales Professional.
By SANJEEV K S•
Jun 30, 2020
Very informatics study materiel and coach, This will definitely help for better understanding, and upgrade the profession
By Burak E•
Dec 22, 2021
I would not have found such a course in my own country. It was a really great and instructive course.
By Mohamed j•
May 29, 2020
Excellent course for those who want to grow up in their career as well as business.. Thanks
By Ada L Y•
Jun 24, 2020
good course as an introduction to sales strategy and salesforce effectiveness.
By S. M S H•
Aug 16, 2020
this is an amazing course for those who wantd to have sales as their career.
By Deleted A•
Feb 16, 2018
Very interesting content, the subject will help me at my professional life.
By Zhenyu P•
Dec 5, 2017
Very useful for me to build a structured knowledge about sales management.
By kamran s•
Mar 25, 2018
Excellent course for the person who wants to start there career in sales.
By Valerian A•
Oct 28, 2018
Exceptional learning and teaching aid with precision on relevant topics
By Luisa G•
Jan 22, 2018
Excellent course and professors, learning a lot. Highly recommended!