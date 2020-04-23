Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Effective Sales – An Overview by Fundação Instituto de Administração

215 ratings
70 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to Strategic Sales Management specialization. This specialization course focus on providing conceptual and practical guidance on sales planning and management. The development of the specialization goes through the different phases of the sales planning process, keeping attention on the connection to the strategy of the company. Concepts discussed in this specialization aim to support the analyses on how to plan sales in alignment with the strategic guidelines of the company. The sales functions are discussed with models and frameworks that support the planning process, which includes assumptions regarding the strategic guidelines, such as aggregate revenue targets, company’s earnings, and expected cash flow from the company’s operations. These variables are all related to the strategy of the company. The target audience of this specialization include professionals with some experience in sales, they might have been promoted to a managing position recently, or they have plans to improve their expertise in the sales area to apply to more challenging positions in the future. Prerequisite for this specialization is general knowledge of business concepts, models, and tools. Professionals who have concluded undergraduate courses of business administration, and also of different areas of knowledge, such as engineering, economics, accounting, and social sciences. It’s also important to emphasize that sales involve a broad range of areas, there are products and services related to agriculture, petrochemical, automobile, aeronautics, chemical, pharmaceutical, medical, insurance, education, retail, and consulting industries, just to mention some examples. That means sales professionals are from all sectors. Therefore, learners of different academic backgrounds may benefit from doing this specialization, which is structured to support sales planning and management from a methodological standpoint. And this approach applies to a diverse range of sectors. The primary learning outcome of this specialization is the improvement of the sales planning and management competencies and skills, by providing a set of concepts, models, tools, and techniques to support the development of the sales plan structure, which will support the sale plan development....

Top reviews

ON

Apr 13, 2020

Am very pleased with all the selling skills i have acquired from this course and i can proudly say that i feel more confident to embark on my sales career

SL

Mar 19, 2020

This course gives a good insight into the corporate strategies and its implementation thru the sales functions... a must for the aspiring sales guys

By ABHIJEET R

Apr 23, 2020

Awesome course and successful material for Sales Specialization. I recommend this to all the sales guys/peers in this community.keep learning!!!

By Arabinda a j

Jan 2, 2019

This is the course which teaches the student from the scratch and covers all the basic topics. Best course for a sales person.

By Ahmed N

Nov 3, 2019

Instructors in videos are reading the script over a screen, that made it less efficient to transfer the information. I believe they should prepare and talk free like a live presentation. thanks

By Harshavardhan

Jun 2, 2019

The teachers are doing wonderful job with the content but the accent is a bit challenging at some times. Also rather than long texts as reading material, if they provide presentation with topics it is very useful to learn faster.

By Aldo R V A

Aug 28, 2018

Personally speaking, this course is very useful for people that want to learn basic conceptos about sales. I really recommend it!

By Rajat M

Apr 13, 2020

Thank you

By Marcos M

Jan 17, 2018

This is an excellent course beyond any doubt. I can only appreciate the care with which the course had been designed and executed. There is a lot of good topics that I can mention. Some touches of comedy, sufficient amount of outside read and a Nice discussion between the characters to illustrate some situations of real life.

By Thiago B

Dec 2, 2019

The content is very well organized, the assignments are challenging (Specially the final one) and it really helped me in my career, so it's definitely a course which sales people should take. The spoken English is the weak point, sometimes it's hard to understand the heavy accents, but there are transcripts which help a lot.

By Manita T

Jun 7, 2020

It was a great time in an online lecture. I have no experience with the sales and strategy this class is good for beginners who have no idea about sales strategy is. I have learned how the sales process should be, how to cooperate and sales understand each other and improve profits.

By Ana n C

Jul 31, 2020

Very useful, practical and engaging. I loved the structure, material and especially the instructors.

I use all the learned concepts very easy in my daily job and I am very happy I took the course. I suggest it warmly To all those interested in sales.

By Eldar H

Oct 30, 2018

Course comprises really valuable content and highly recommended for those who are taking first steps in sales and marketing. I really learned so much useful information regarding to sales. Highly recommended course.

By Jose L B P

Jul 25, 2019

Great Course!!...

The concepts reviewed are so easy to understand and yet so critical to develop a proper Sales Strategy. It opens your mind to evaluate any sales challenge from different angles.

By Евгений Ч

May 17, 2018

I really enjoy that course, it provides not only information, bur also a lot of clues where to dig deeper to become a Sales Professional.

By SANJEEV K S

Jun 30, 2020

Very informatics study materiel and coach, This will definitely help for better understanding, and upgrade the profession

By Burak E

Dec 22, 2021

I would not have found such a course in my own country. It was a really great and instructive course.

By Mohamed j

May 29, 2020

Excellent course for those who want to grow up in their career as well as business.. Thanks

By Ada L Y

Jun 24, 2020

good course as an introduction to sales strategy and salesforce effectiveness.

By S. M S H

Aug 16, 2020

this is an amazing course for those who wantd to have sales as their career.

By Deleted A

Feb 16, 2018

Very interesting content, the subject will help me at my professional life.

By Zhenyu P

Dec 5, 2017

Very useful for me to build a structured knowledge about sales management.

By kamran s

Mar 25, 2018

Excellent course for the person who wants to start there career in sales.

By Valerian A

Oct 28, 2018

Exceptional learning and teaching aid with precision on relevant topics

By Luisa G

Jan 22, 2018

Excellent course and professors, learning a lot. Highly recommended!

