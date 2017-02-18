SD
Dec 19, 2015
WOW! I learned so much my head is spinning--EXCELLENT Course!\n\nAmazing Content! Fantastic Examples! Well Organized! Superb Teachers!\n\nThank you for the opportunity to learn!
AL
Feb 7, 2016
I thoroughly enjoyed the course. It was a great learning for me and to understand how assessments can be created and modified for different learners.
By Maria S•
Feb 18, 2017
Another interesting course. It offers a wide range of resources and content, and the learning outcomes and objectives are clear.
By Malcolm B•
May 7, 2016
Great unit. Highly recommended. Really appreciate the interviews with staff working in the field as well.
By Jerome C•
Mar 30, 2016
As a seasoned teacher, 20 years, much of this content is intuitive or has already been in place in my classroom. The course validated much of the methodology I already use, but I did lose interest from time to time.
By Juliet H•
Mar 1, 2016
I am an intern school psychologist, and was concerned that the content of the specialization would not benefit me as a practitioner. I was going to just take this Assessing Achievement with the ELL in Mind and not the other courses. I am eternally grateful that I decided to take all three courses in the series. I have a better appreciation for both instructors and students. Much of the content and strategies benefit all learners, including myself. I would highly recommend this class, and the
By Verônica d O R•
Feb 8, 2016
Excellent course which provides sources and ideas to help the teacher in the classroom. It is trully designed for and to teachers who have to deal with ELL on a daily basis.
By Susan D•
Dec 20, 2015
By Archna L•
Feb 8, 2016
By Nora S M D•
Mar 16, 2020
Excelent
By Zina I•
Jul 19, 2016
I truly enjoyed this course. As a speech-language pathologist, learning the process of assessments for ELLs was especially helpful as I work in the city with very diverse populations. Thank you for the wonderful course!
By Alexander C•
Mar 20, 2019
I strongly recommend this course since it unveils important facts about the evaluation process for educators and students as well.
By Deanne N•
May 6, 2018
Great course. A great way to learn more about assessment techniques and how teachers can help students who are learning English.
By zachary r•
Aug 21, 2016
Very informative and helpful in assisting teachers with learning how to assess their ELL students.
By Sergio H S•
Jan 25, 2016
Quite useful if you are trying to become a better teacher for your students.
By Carla S•
Jul 24, 2018
It has clarified many concepts I had on objectives and assessments
By Prasolova S I•
Jan 27, 2016
Very interesting! I am enjoying taking this course!
By Anari E D•
Aug 14, 2016
This course helps me to improve my teaching skills
By Rafael M C D•
Jan 9, 2016
Very useful! Highly recommended!
By Ana P•
Feb 24, 2018
Is a great course, Ana Pelayo.
By Sarah C•
Apr 14, 2016
Practical and useful!
By Lorena P•
Feb 4, 2018
Excellent Course!!
By George M•
Mar 19, 2020
Quite resourceful
By Meibis G V•
May 21, 2018
Excellent Course!
By De'Marley W•
Mar 7, 2016
Informative!
By Nancy P R d V•
Jun 13, 2017
Excelent.
By Amadou A A•
Mar 26, 2016
cool