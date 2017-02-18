Chevron Left
In this course, you will learn how to design assessments around the needs of your ELL students and their language level. You will learn how to incorporate language and content requirements for both formative and summative assessment types. You will learn to assess your ELL students through the use of project and task-based assignments. You will learn to use and modify rubrics to align to and measure student achievement of your language and content learning objectives. The course will also briefly cover strategies for supporting ELL students during standardized testing. Upon completing this course, you will be able to: * Conceptualize theories of authentic assessment as they apply to second language learners * Design formative assessment types incorporating language and content objectives * Design summative assessment types incorporating language and content objectives * Incorporate project and task-based assignments as assessment tools for ELLs * Design rubrics that align to language and content objectives for your ELL(s) * Apply the use of rubrics, both language and content, to the work of your ELL(s). * Support your ELL(s) as they participate in standardized testing...

SD

Dec 19, 2015

WOW! I learned so much my head is spinning--EXCELLENT Course!\n\nAmazing Content! Fantastic Examples! Well Organized! Superb Teachers!\n\nThank you for the opportunity to learn!

AL

Feb 7, 2016

I thoroughly enjoyed the course. It was a great learning for me and to understand how assessments can be created and modified for different learners.

By Maria S

Feb 18, 2017

Another interesting course. It offers a wide range of resources and content, and the learning outcomes and objectives are clear.

By Malcolm B

May 7, 2016

Great unit. Highly recommended. Really appreciate the interviews with staff working in the field as well.

By Jerome C

Mar 30, 2016

As a seasoned teacher, 20 years, much of this content is intuitive or has already been in place in my classroom. The course validated much of the methodology I already use, but I did lose interest from time to time.

By Juliet H

Mar 1, 2016

I am an intern school psychologist, and was concerned that the content of the specialization would not benefit me as a practitioner. I was going to just take this Assessing Achievement with the ELL in Mind and not the other courses. I am eternally grateful that I decided to take all three courses in the series. I have a better appreciation for both instructors and students. Much of the content and strategies benefit all learners, including myself. I would highly recommend this class, and the

By Verônica d O R

Feb 8, 2016

Excellent course which provides sources and ideas to help the teacher in the classroom. It is trully designed for and to teachers who have to deal with ELL on a daily basis.

By Nora S M D

Mar 16, 2020

Excelent

By Zina I

Jul 19, 2016

I truly enjoyed this course. As a speech-language pathologist, learning the process of assessments for ELLs was especially helpful as I work in the city with very diverse populations. Thank you for the wonderful course!

By Alexander C

Mar 20, 2019

I strongly recommend this course since it unveils important facts about the evaluation process for educators and students as well.

By Deanne N

May 6, 2018

Great course. A great way to learn more about assessment techniques and how teachers can help students who are learning English.

By zachary r

Aug 21, 2016

Very informative and helpful in assisting teachers with learning how to assess their ELL students.

By Sergio H S

Jan 25, 2016

Quite useful if you are trying to become a better teacher for your students.

By Carla S

Jul 24, 2018

It has clarified many concepts I had on objectives and assessments

By Prasolova S I

Jan 27, 2016

Very interesting! I am enjoying taking this course!

By Anari E D

Aug 14, 2016

This course helps me to improve my teaching skills

By Rafael M C D

Jan 9, 2016

Very useful! Highly recommended!

By Ana P

Feb 24, 2018

Is a great course, Ana Pelayo.

By Sarah C

Apr 14, 2016

Practical and useful!

By Lorena P

Feb 4, 2018

Excellent Course!!

By George M

Mar 19, 2020

Quite resourceful

By Meibis G V

May 21, 2018

Excellent Course!

By De'Marley W

Mar 7, 2016

Informative!

By Nancy P R d V

Jun 13, 2017

Excelent.

By Amadou A A

Mar 26, 2016

cool

