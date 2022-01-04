By Kiev G•
Jan 4, 2022
This course was great! I learned so much about environmental and energy justice from a diverse group of experts. Would highly recommend this course!
By Fermando N•
Apr 2, 2022
The course was very interesting and opened my mind for new point of view.
For example, the utilities companies must have their contract reviewed , otherwise, the poorest people has not a chance to have a renewable or other source of energy and they will burden for low efficiency of the system and/or loss in profits of such companies .
However, I did not like the approach concerning WASP against other racial communities. The course, sometime, should appears a Sen. Senders (Dem - MA) and his follows speech.
We have a difference between the wealthy people and organization and the low-income persons and/or communities. The poorest cannot afford the high cost of energy, independent of gender, color (there is no different race when talking about human sapiens sapiens).
The other point that the course had not considered is that even a poor person in USA may use more energy unit per day than poor people in India or in Africa. We should balance the consumption of energy worldwide; the planet cannot afford everyone person using/consuming energy by day as one average North American living in northeast of USA consumes. We are not comment about energy efficiency, but at the end, energy waste and luxury.