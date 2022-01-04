About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

S​ome background knowledge of energy will be useful, but not required.

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • designing and redesigning energy systems to put justice at the center
  • recognizing energy injustice
  • applying concepts and tools to advance energy justice
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Introduction to the Course and to the Landscape of Energy Justice

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 93 min), 15 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Energy Systems and Justice Frameworks

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 30 min), 12 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Creating More Just Energy Systems

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 146 min), 14 readings, 3 quizzes

