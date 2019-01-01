Amanda Graham, PhD, is the Academic Director for the Arthur L. Irving Institute for Energy and Society at Dartmouth College. In this role, her priorities are to engage all members of the Dartmouth community, to expand understanding of the fundamental roles energy systems play in society, and to partner with students, faculty, and alumni to evolve those systems toward a more just and sustainable world. Prior to Dartmouth, Amanda served in several roles at MIT, including Executive Director of the Environmental Solutions Initiative and Education Director for the MIT Energy Initiative. At MIT she led the development of multidisciplinary curricula and co-curricula in energy studies and environment and sustainability, including undergraduate minors, programs for first-year and graduate students, and intensive educational experiences with international students. Amanda is a founding member of the Committee on Energy, Equity, and Justice of the University Energy Institutes Coalition and a member of the organizing committee for the Community of Educators for Energy Transitions within the Global Council for Science and the Environment. She earned her PhD in environmental communication and her MS in forestry from the University of Washington and her BA in social and environmental policy from Williams College.