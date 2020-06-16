G
Sep 1, 2020
osm course for brief understanding and the faculty also is teaching in different and understandable manner am very satisfied with the work of faculty and it is best area for gaining knowledge.
VS
May 24, 2020
Thank you so much this course means a lot to me especially about the biochemistry carrer and i recommend this course to all the Biochemists and biotechnology students all around the world.
By Abhishek K M•
Jun 16, 2020
This is a very good course and a well-designed one. I really enjoyed learning all the biochemical principles related to energy metabolism. Thank you so much Kim Sir.
By JoAnne E R•
Feb 12, 2020
This Professor connected the dots in a most refined manner, and he was very clear, concise, understandable, and demonstrative. I want him to do a course on RNA, and DNA with demonstrative samples of reading the DNA and RNA print. I wish to take more courses from him, specifically in forensics.
By SSU-CHEM P C•
Jun 29, 2020
Dr. Seyum Kim has passionately designed this course and delivered it thoroughly interesting. It has been a good learning content for me. Thank you for the efforts Dr. Seyum Kim.
By 이상준•
Oct 30, 2018
This professor knows what he's doing. As a huge lover of biology, chemistry, and medicine, I can see that he puts his love for his lessons and when he talks as well. He is an expert on his field, knows what he's talking about, and puts pride to KAIST (Korean Advanced Institute of Science and Technology). I love his lessons, 5/5!
By Krisna P•
Jun 8, 2020
Thank you for this wonderful course,it really helped me prepare for my third year in biochemistry undergraduate study.all of the topics covered were a part of my curriculum and shall help me get ahead start when the semester resumes!
By Prateek D•
Jan 10, 2020
Detailed explanations, not for beginners. If you have a background or undertaken coursework in Exercise Science and Nutrition this is a thoroughly enjoyable course.
By Guillermo A D•
Aug 17, 2020
This course offers an overview of metabolism and covers the basics, as well as topics of current research interest. Dr. Kim masterfully delivers this course with clear explanations, diagrams and emphasis on concepts rather than details. This course can serve as an introduction to hot topics such as immunometabolism and exercise science.
By Roudain Y•
Dec 17, 2019
Very useful course
I've got a lot of knowledge about carbohydrate and it's function and it's important in human body forthemore I've learned information on topics where myths abound like diabetes,fat metabolism and photosynthesis
I'm really thankful for having this opportunity to discover all this knowledge
By Daniel A V C•
Jul 18, 2019
Es un curso muy completo, cubre muy bien las nociones básicas sobre el metabolismo en condiciones fisiológicas normales. Así mismo da una breve introducción a distintas patologías comunes en el metabolismo humano. Muy recomendado :)
By Joanna K•
Apr 14, 2022
All the topics were explained in an excellent way! I learned and rememnber much more than from my biochemistry course during masters degree. Good pace and level of the quizes. Thank you
By Saad Z S•
Apr 15, 2020
Great course for understanding the biochemical reactions taking place in human cells that keep a person alive. Dr. Kim did a great job of teaching the course.
By Manu V S•
May 4, 2020
This was quite good in understanding the basis knowledge of metabolic process and how they are interconnected. I recommend this course to everyone.
By Veena C N•
May 21, 2020
This course was really helpful ! well structured lecture and a good teacher.
By Kutsuper Y•
May 15, 2020
I am studend of chemistry faculty of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. I did take this course because I want to improve my knoledge in biochemistry. I think that chemist should study Biochemical Principles of Energy Metabolism in order to know how chemical substance can influence on our organism and understand chemistry processes in our body. it is very intresting course. I enjoy every lection. I think that course is the most useful l've ever met. I could not understand process of glucose oxidation for a long time, but thanks to this course I succeeded. I'm looking forward new courses from Dr. Seyun Kim.
By Ourhay S•
Aug 31, 2021
I really enjoyed this course- Dr. Kim took this material to the next level. I studied biochemistry back in the 2000s and the best part of this course was Dr. Kim's ability to incorporate very new research into his lectures. His pace, emphasis, materials- everything was excellent. Dr. Kim took the time to digitize his note-writing on the slides, so that it wouldn't be hard for us to read during lectures. If you are interested in biochemistry in general, then I highly recommend taking this thorough course. Thank you very much!
By Hilary B•
Oct 1, 2021
Even though this course has basic level, the concentration of useful information makes this course very complex and saturated. By passing this course, you will understand how energy metabolism works, you will see its principles in your life, you'll admit some details while eating, moving, and, of course, the knowledge from this course will help you to move forward in biochemical way. It gives you full understand of energy metabolism!
By Doniyor A•
Sep 2, 2021
Entire course strongly scientific and clinical approach to content. It is rare course gives explanation based on covering all must known areas in order to illustrate topics of bio-energectics. Who among medical field will no more than regret if not attempt this course at least one week of duration, after getting inspired how illustrated and shows clear understanding from enzymology to oncology settings of current topic
By Ananda L A S•
Feb 24, 2021
Amazing course with a great programmatic content! Professor Seyun Kim explained everything in a clear form and objective. Really happy to complete this course! Helped me a lot in my study area and this course improove not only my knowledge but also a my view of the path that I want to persuit now as a student of Biomedicine and then as a professional in the field. Thank you KAIST, Seyun Kim and Coursera!
By Olivier L•
Oct 5, 2020
The course does a great job in giving a well-structured overview of the main energy metabolic processes. All the new concepts and mechanisms are straightforwardly explained in a professional way that makes it easy to understand how our body reacts in certain circumstances. I would certainly recommend this course to anyone who wishes to gain a profound basic knowledge of energy metabolism.
By Victor B•
Jun 21, 2020
This is a very interesting course, and the basics of biochemistry are in details explained. I would recomend this course to my coleagues, because biochemical pathways, as well as intracellular mechanisms are visualised, and fundamental processes such as photosynthesis, cellular respiration, fatty acid synthesis are introduced. It was an usefull and nice experience for me!
By Mylady A d J B D T•
Nov 11, 2020
It's a really good course if you want an overlook of biochemistry concepts. It helps you organize the basic ideas to get deep in knowledge afterwards. Recommendation: It may help you better watching the videos increasing the velocity, it really helped me to stay focused on the class video. Very nice course!!
By Jayfe A A•
Oct 2, 2020
I like the way the professor covered the essentials that are considered when looking at the fundamentals of bioenergetics. Not only that he is tackling the biochemical pathways but he also discusses the physiological implications to it. This makes your biochemistry topics more appreciated.
By Juan F C•
May 1, 2022
Excellent course, I had studied some of the topics before at college but now I could completely understand them. The lectures are great, clear and understandable. The pictures and presentations are friendly and help to understand. The professor knows a lot and explains very good.
By Ashish K•
Jun 19, 2020
Professor Seyun Kim has nicely explained all the important concepts of energy metabolism in normal and diseased condition, inter-linking of different pathways for efficient energy management within body cells and consequences of derangement in these metabolic pathways.
By Nedyu Y•
Jun 6, 2019
Excellent introductory course in biochemistry and main processes, I really liked it! Prof Kim presents the topics in very entertaining way which makes the attendance even more pleasant. Pity that it's not for free and I couldn't complete it submitting the quizzes.