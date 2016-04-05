GB
Sep 24, 2015
Interesting course! Strongly opened my mind further on understanding entrepreneurship success, its impact on business and communities development as well as jobs creation.\n\nThanks
MI
Apr 24, 2019
Review classmate assignment or work some times make me difficulties due to not found it properly. Need easy to searching.
By Theresa D•
Apr 5, 2016
This was a fascinating course on how to revive a failing business area by use of government financing of primarily tech start-ups. It was a place in the country that is very different than Silicon Valley. The knowledge to finance a new startup was very limited and had to be set up in government funded groups that could mentor all the new businesses. There was a quick tour to other countries such as Greece which showed that even the EU had set up a Fund for Greek startups. The one they were working on was a company that was trying to produce an app. They did say that due to the lack of tech knowledge in their country the EU Fund was still full of money and could fund other startups. The main course went back to Cleveland, where most of the effort was made to use a government approach. They set up their own foundations, extended loans, made contacts with Venture Capitalists that participated in Silicon Valley and in this new type of gov approach. After 10 years of working with this, they had some very good companies with great ideas. The only drawback was that they didn't employ enough people to revitalize the entire area of Cleveland. They were just beginning to do something that used the actual resources of the area. There was a well known Cleveland Medical Center and some of the Professors there had done research which was new. For some reason, again the lack of business resources, they had never created any companies from what they knew. They did begin to create companies from the medical researchers in the area. The main one had to do with maintaining cardiac health. And
By Antonio O S•
Feb 7, 2019
This is more than just contents, has valuable materials and testimonials on how to create and develop an entrepreneurship ecosystem through bringing the critical elements and their expected roles in order to make it work, based on the experience of NEO. Professor Michael Goldberg and his team has created a custom made course toward those actors in the field commited with it.
By Arjan T•
Oct 28, 2015
Very inspiring course, focusing on building and strengthening entrepreneurial ecosystems. Very well made, fast paced, and the assignments ask you to go out and act.
I enjoyed the course so much, and found Professor Goldberg so inspiring, that I'm very proud to be one of the community mentors on it now.
Come join us, and learn how to enable entrepreneurs in your region!
By Monjue C•
May 24, 2018
This is one of the best courses on the subject of Entrepreneurship; after going through this course I got an appreciable understanding of the ecosystem necessary to spur entrepreneurship in developing economies. The fact that entrepreneurs from several transitioning economies were given a platform to tell their business journey, made the course engaging.
By Ini A O•
Oct 8, 2015
A really insightful class giving new perspectives on entrepreneurship in growing economies.
I personally took the class looking for a few ideas for my entrepreneurship oriented association. And I ended up with a renewed energy on which steps to take and which doors to knock on.
I definitely recommend!
By sarvjeet w•
Aug 24, 2020
A quintessential course that offers a framework to see what is needed for building an entrepreneurial ecosystem from ground up . And if you're in one thats up & running already , you might just find what's the missing ingredient !
By Gilles R B•
Sep 25, 2015
By Mamunul I•
Apr 25, 2019
By Mohamad S A•
Nov 30, 2015
By John H•
Aug 12, 2015
By Herval J d S N•
Jan 26, 2016
By Abdurrahman K•
Jun 29, 2019
By Donna-Luisa E•
Sep 4, 2020
By Shellon B•
Jul 25, 2019
By José d J D L C G•
Oct 27, 2015
By sixtus u o•
Nov 23, 2015
By Harris C•
Aug 7, 2015
By Cassio H K•
Mar 3, 2017
By li w•
May 15, 2016
By Débora A M•
Dec 13, 2019
By TRAN A C•
Oct 12, 2021
By Nguyen T H•
Feb 16, 2016
By Athina S•
Dec 23, 2016
By raoul•
Aug 29, 2016
Interesting course on how the startup ecosystem was build in Cleveland, Ohio. Especially interesting was to tell and read about how the startup ecosystem in the Netherlands and the countries of the fellow students look like. I would recommend this course when you're interested in how startup ecosystems work (and why sometimes they don't work)
By Ian D•
Sep 11, 2015
This is not the entrepreneurship primer I was hoping for, but it did a tremendous job of educating me on the different ways in which public and private partnerships can potentially spur the growth of entrepreneurship in a region if utilized effectively.