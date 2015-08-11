The path for entrepreneurs to grow their companies outside of well-developed entrepreneurial ecosystems like Silicon Valley is challenging. Most markets around the world do not look like Silicon Valley, and they never will. But there are other models to support new businesses. In transitioning markets (where entrepreneurs do not have much access to private sector financing), government officials, donors, and business leaders are experimenting with creative approaches to support the growth of entrepreneurs. Northeast Ohio, whose largest city is Cleveland, is one such community. During our time together in this course, we will be exploring some of these innovative approaches.
Beyond Silicon Valley: Growing Entrepreneurship in Transitioning EconomiesCase Western Reserve University
About this Course
Offered by
Case Western Reserve University
Case Western Reserve University is a leading national research university located in Cleveland, Ohio. Through its seven schools and college, Case Western Reserve offers top-10 programs in health law, organizational behavior and social work and top-25 programs in biomedical engineering, international law, medicine and nursing. More than 4,000 undergraduate and nearly 6,000 graduate and professional students are enrolled at CWRU, representing all 50 states and more than 90 countries.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Overview
The Course Welcome and Overview video lays the foundation for the course and provides context for what we are calling the “Cleveland Case Study.” We’ll explore how my hometown of Cleveland, Ohio is working to support start-up companies with the help of government and philanthropy/donors working in conjunction with the private sector.
The Role of Government
The Role of Government video lecture examines the role of government in an entrepreneurial ecosystem. You will learn how an entrepreneur from India developed a technology in a university lab and turned it into a medical device company in Cleveland with the support of government funding. As with all of lectures, you will also hear international perspectives on the topic, this time from Vietnam and Tunisia. In reviewing this lesson, consider the following questions. How can governments avoid bias? What is follow-on capital? What is government matching funds? How can both be used as tools to support startup initiatives? How can a government measure the success of its entrepreneurial support programs? What role does corruption play in government support?
The Role of Philanthropy/Donors
The Role of Philanthropy/Donors video lecture explores how foundations in Cleveland came together to form the The Fund for Our Economic Future (http://www.thefundneo.org/) to provide funding alongside government and the private sector to entrepreneurs. Consider the following questions when reviewing the materials. Why donors get involved in supporting entrepreneurs? How donors may differ from government and private investors? What are the challenges of maintaining donor interest in entrepreneurship over the long haul? What makes philanthropies decide to dedicate resources to entrepreneurship and economic development? What is donor fatigue and what causes it? How are the metrics of success for a philanthropy similar and different from those of the government/private sector? Are donors more or less risk tolerant than their government and private sector counterparts? What role can corporations play in the international philanthropic setting?
The Role of Intermediary Organizations/NGOs
Governments and donors are often forbidden by law or uncomfortable funding entrepreneurs directly so they provide grants to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) who then in turn offer capital, mentoring or other services to promising entrepreneurs. The Role of Intermediary Organizations/NGOs video lecture examines several examples of NGOs that do this type of work in Cleveland and around the world. Some key points covered in the lecture are: Why are intermediary organizations created? How do intermediary organizations measure success? What are the challenges of intermediary organizations?
Leveraging Anchor Institutions
The Leveraging Anchor Institutions video lecture focuses on the role that anchor institutions such as universities can play in supporting the growth of entrepreneurship including supporting increased commercialization activity, licensing versus new company formation, and measuring success. While completing this module, consider the following questions. What are the different ways that anchor institutions stimulate entrepreneurship? Why might an anchor institution provide financial support for an early stage company? How can an anchor institution's research capabilities translate into support for early stage companies? What are the different ways that anchor institutes measure their own success?
Reviews
- 5 stars68.90%
- 4 stars19.32%
- 3 stars4.20%
- 2 stars5.04%
- 1 star2.52%
TOP REVIEWS FROM BEYOND SILICON VALLEY: GROWING ENTREPRENEURSHIP IN TRANSITIONING ECONOMIES
Course helped to reinforce my knowledge and give support to others in other countries.
great course with excellent teacher and very effortful videod! Really enjoyed it and learned a lot
Review classmate assignment or work some times make me difficulties due to not found it properly. Need easy to searching.
Excellent course every business student should do.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.