Assistant Professor, Design and Innovation
Michael Goldberg is an Assistant Professor of Design and Innovation at Case Western Reserve University's Weatherhead School of Management where he teaches courses on entrepreneurship. He is also a Co-Founder and Managing Partner of the Bridge Investment Fund L.P., a venture capital firm that invests in Israeli medical device companies. Goldberg has spent his entire career structuring and implementing global business operations. He was the Director of International Business Development for America Online, Inc. responsible for structuring and negotiating international joint venture partnerships. He worked on numerous investment opportunities for AOL in strategic international markets in Asia, including the formation of a U.S. $200 million joint venture in China with Legend, China's largest PC manufacturer. He also worked in business development for Microsoft and the International Management Group.
Goldberg has deep experience teaching entrepreneurship in international markets. He was awarded a Fulbright fellowship in 2012 to teach entrepreneurship at the National Economics University in Hanoi, Vietnam, and also lectured on behalf of Fulbright in Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar. During the summer of 2013, Goldberg taught entrepreneurial management at Bilkent University in Ankara, Turkey.
Earlier in his career, Michael spent several years in South Africa working for the National Democratic Institute for International Affairs (NDI) designing and implementing voter education programs for South Africa's historic first democratic national election in 1994 and local government elections in 1995. He also founded a pilot program for WorldTeach to send American volunteer teachers to rural black schools in South Africa and served for a year as the first teaching volunteer in a rural black community in the Western Cape.
Goldberg earned a BA from the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton University, an MA in International Relations from the School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) at Johns Hopkins University and an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.