MH
Jan 10, 2019
Awosome course. Lot of information given with paper based data and suggestion. I really love it. I am also working with Exosome. I use cell culture media from PC12 and fibroblast cell line.
DD
May 16, 2020
I found Ia very professional way to introduce everyone to the amazing world of EV. Professor show elegantly their knowledge. The course fulfils my expectations. Congratulations! Nice works
By Shukhman B•
Nov 12, 2016
The most important benefit of this course is the fact that it exists. At present the course is mediocre to bad: its educational value is low: transcripts are disgusting, they are not proofread, omitted pats of sentences, inconsistent English, they almost completely obscure, disrupt the sense of the presentation. The course offers no slides. I see obvious negligence in preparation of many lectures (especially bad week three).
The target audience for the course is professional biologist that are comparable with arithmetic and elementary algebra and can easily use an internet browser.
The course contains numerous mistakes: in particular, the elementary formula Dr. Cecilia Lasser presented in her week 4 lecture on Differential Ultracentrifugation contains an error.
The lectures presented by non-native English speakers are very difficult to understand because of poor & inconsistent English.
Please, make the lecture slide available for your students.
Please, arrange a forum giving a possibility to ask a questions and get understanding of the material that remains unclear.
The lectures on electron microscopy were very good, - thank you, Johanna!
The lectures on AFM was the only one that was just excellent, - Thank you, Dr. Shivani Sharma.
Please, review the sequence of lectures: I think the week 5 material may be moved to week 3.
By Aedrian A•
Jan 22, 2021
This technical course provides a comprehensive overview of the history in the understanding of, underlying introductory concepts of, and experimental techniques used in the study of extracellular vesicles. Quite challenging and perhaps not really for the casual learner, this course will be best appreciated by those with at least college-level grasp of (cell and molecular) biology, (bio)chemistry and/or physics. Those with exposure to the aforementioned fields may find this course useful in getting to know a highly-interesting emerging field or in considering a young research area (with an apparently energetic organized scientific community) to embark on. I am looking forward to take the second course in the series (Extracellular Vesicles in Health and Disease) which will deal with the biological context in which these entities work on.
By Margo M•
Jun 29, 2021
I think the information was very well presented and delivered. Coming from a research student who did not have a large background in EV research prior to this course, this introduction was able to broaden my basic understanding on what extracellular vesicles are and then provided me with many ways to research them using the current research data. I also loved that this course was taught by scientists all around the world working in collaboration.
By Denise S•
Mar 16, 2017
It's a great course, learnt a lot. It would have been great if the slides were provided too and addition of discussion forums would also help to cultivate what we have learnt better by exchanging views with fellow classmates. Thanks very much for providing the course.
By Minos V•
Jan 31, 2018
The only problem I faced, has to do with the subtitles. They have lots of mismatches and mistakes. Nevertheless, the MOOC is undoubtedly great and pretty educational.
By Madhura K•
Aug 5, 2020
Awesome and unique course. Cleared my basics and introduced me to many new things. I especially loved knowing the different techniques used for EV research.
By Florencia I•
Jun 30, 2019
I loved this course! Very complete, well balanced and dynamic lectures. I learned a lot about EVs and can't wait to start working with them!
By Sandra M D A•
Mar 8, 2019
Me ha gustado mucho este curso, ya que he aprendido muchos conocimientos sobre las vesículas extracelulares.
By Morgane G•
Aug 16, 2020
Some of the lecturers in this course were really fantastic! I also appreciate the format and structure, as well as the depth of topics covered, it made a lot of sense and was easy to follow. I learned a lot and got some great reference notes for my own research. A suggestion I have to improve the learning experience would be to make the slides accessible for download, so that students can take their notes directly onto slides and keep up better, rather than having to pause and rewind every few minutes.
By Manasa V•
Jun 29, 2021
It was a great experience to learn from the top researchers from the field of Extracellular Vesicles. Hope this will greatly help in my research work and looking forward for kind cooperation from the course teachers if any hurdles in my research work. Thanks to the Course Coordinator, Cecilia Lasser and all the course teachers for the wonderful dissemination of the knowledge, competencies and skills.
By Judith D M•
Jan 1, 2018
I loved this course! I currently work in the liposome field and I was curious about learning EVs especially because its a young and growing field where they will be a lot of things to study. I liked the combination of scientists who got on board to share their knowledge in the field and I will definitely think of studying EVs in the future.
By Sai D K•
Apr 15, 2022
It's a good course to learn more about Extracellular vesicles. What I liked is that a lot of information was actually summarized and taught in a neat, uncomplicated manner. The resources provided were also quite helpful. All in all, it's a good course for those who are interested in this field. I definitely learnt a lot.
By Priyanka B•
Apr 10, 2020
I loved the way the professors explained every concept and the presentations had all the important points to be noted. Images were used effectively and the transcripts were also useful. Quiz had all tricky questions and it was a good experience in finding out all the answers from the videos. Thank you
By Samantha S•
Aug 29, 2016
This course was really well organized and paced but packed full of a lot of really good information from great sources and leaders in the field. I really didn't know anything about exosomes before I started this course and now I feel like I can even teach the people in my own lab a few tricks.
By Momchil N•
Mar 28, 2020
Very good and well organized lecture slides! The organizers invested obviously a lot of effort and time in the preparation of the course. For people with advanced knowledge in cell biology, it might appear a bit easy at the beginning, but a lot to learn on the side of the techniques!
By Santharam K S•
Jun 9, 2020
It is an excellent course in terms of content and the speakers. I wish you had a demo of experiments on a couple of topics. I gained immense knowledge on extracellular vesicles after attending this course. Thank you very much to all the speakers for sharing their valuable knowledge.
By Hasanul B•
Oct 14, 2016
This is one of the best course I ever completed successfully. The course instructor's describe all the critical problems arise during the lab work. I believe by following this course one may get inspiration to start work in the field of Extracellular Vesicles.
By ZAHRAA T M A K•
Nov 8, 2021
it was an amazing course, i learned many basic information plus many information to choose proper methods for my research, the most amazing this was that each lecturer was so efficient in his teaching topic making the topic updated and accurate.
By Esteban O•
May 15, 2019
Very complete introduction to the field of exosomes with relevant bibliography and relevant papers to move deep into this amiazing and exciting field. Thanks for all the person who made this possible and hope to see you on the next ISEV2020.
By Azalea K•
Jul 27, 2018
Very good and informative course. I learnt a lot about EVs and exosomes, which are usually not found in published articles or books. I wish somebody had recommended this course before I started my PhD, would have saved me a lot of time!!
By Nima K T•
Feb 20, 2021
Hi , I am a veterinary student fascinated by extracellular vesicles , and with the help of this course I could learn the basic of this vast field , and I promise to continue on this path that one day I will share my works with coursera.
By Jai M•
Jan 2, 2017
I am a masters student doing an EV related lab project, this course has provided great insight into EV research from leaders in the field. Importantly, this has made me aware of what to look out for in the literature.
Many Thanks!
By Ashley R•
Jun 30, 2017
I learned SO much from this course. I'm so glad I took it! Although I did the free (audit) version, I do wish that I could have taken all of the quizzes for each week to ensure I fully internalized and understood the information.
By Thais S M L•
May 26, 2020
I loved this course! I was extremely happy with the quality of the classes. Teachers deserve congratulations. It helped me to learn more about this beautiful universe of extracellular vesicles.
By MD.NURUL H R•
Jan 11, 2019
