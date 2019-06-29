About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Biology
  • Sample Preparation
  • Sample Collection
  • Cell Biology
University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to the Course and the Field of Extracellular Vesicles

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 69 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Biogenesis, Cargo and Uptake of Extracellular Vesicles

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 142 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Collection and Processing of Cell Culture Media and Body Fluids Prior to Isolation of Extracellular Vesicles

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 77 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Methods for Isolating Extracellular Vesicles

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 74 min)

