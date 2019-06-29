This course aims to provide the basic knowledge about extracellular vesicles (EV) a generic term including exosomes, microvesicles, microparticles, ectosomes, oncosomes, prostasomes, and many others. It covers areas such as EV history, nomenclature, biogenesis, EV cargo as well as the release and uptake mechanisms, collection and processing prior to isolation, different isolation methods, characterization and quantification techniques.
Basics of Extracellular VesiclesUniversity of California, Irvine
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Biology
- Sample Preparation
- Sample Collection
- Cell Biology
Offered by
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to the Course and the Field of Extracellular Vesicles
In this module, we will introduce the course and the field of extracellular vesicles. We will discuss the nomenclature and the history of extracellular vesicles as well as the organisms and places that have been shown to release/contain extracellular vesicles.
Biogenesis, Cargo and Uptake of Extracellular Vesicles
In this module, we will focus on the biogenesis and release of extracellular vesicles as well as the uptake mechanisms of extracellular vesicles when they are encountered by a recipient cell. This module also covers the different RNA, protein and lipid types present in extracellular vesicles as well as a brief overview what the functions of these molecules are. Furthermore, the techniques that are commonly used to detect these molecules as well as databases that can be useful to use when analyzing the cargo of extracellular vesicles will be highlighted.
Collection and Processing of Cell Culture Media and Body Fluids Prior to Isolation of Extracellular Vesicles
In this module, we will focus on the collection and processing of cell culture media and body fluids prior to isolation of extracellular vesicles. We will discuss some of the considerations and guidelines that are important during the collection of staring material and isolation of extracellular vesicles. This module will help you with the different choices, such as anticoagulants, collection time points and protein inhibitors, which are important for the outcome when working with a particular body fluid compared to conditional media or other body fluids. This module will also illustrate some example of studies on extracellular vesicles from body fluid such as blood, urine, breast milk and cerebrospinal fluid and why it is of interest to analyse extracellular vesicles from these body fluids.
Methods for Isolating Extracellular Vesicles
This module highlights some of the different methods used to isolate extracellular vesicles. Here the basic concepts for methods such as differential ultracentrifugation, density gradient, size exclusion and kit-based precipitation will be covered and some guidelines will be presented. Furthermore, this module will cover how the techniques are used in the field of extracellular vesicles as well as their limitations and benefits.
Reviews
- 5 stars78.61%
- 4 stars18.55%
- 3 stars2.20%
- 2 stars0.31%
- 1 star0.31%
TOP REVIEWS FROM BASICS OF EXTRACELLULAR VESICLES
A lot of information broken down in logical and short segments (30 minutes) with great overviews of what each module will cover.
I loved this course! Very complete, well balanced and dynamic lectures. I learned a lot about EVs and can't wait to start working with them!
This course gave me ideas on what research topic I should pursue. Thank you UCI-!
The last two modules were extremely helpful and a very good opener to this topic.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.