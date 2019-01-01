Cecilia Lässer is a researcher at Krefting Research Centre the University of Gothenburg in Sweden. Her research focuses on the RNA and protein cargo of extracellular vesicles with special interest in nano-sized vesicles such as exosomes. She is interested in dissecting subpopulations of extracellular vesicles and determining their cargo to understand their biogenesis, loading of cargo, biological function and uptake. She is also interest in determine how the RNA and protein cargo is altered in extracellular vesicles released during chronic inflammation and in patients with malignant melanoma. Cecilia has a Master degree in Molecular Biology and earned her Ph.D. in Medicine at the University of Gothenburg in 2013 defending her thesis with the title “Exosomes - characterisation of the RNA and protein cargo”. She has long experience of working with extracellular vesicles from several body fluids and cell types and has been part of the International Society for Extracellular Vesicles since it started in 2011.