WW
Jan 7, 2021
对CAT有了整体梳理与把握，理论与实践内容丰富。稍显不足的是，目前有些题目未能及时更新，trados 2007的内容，没有太大的实际意义。
BB
Nov 6, 2016
我想学翻译，这门课给我的帮助很大，内容系统，有很多的实际操作，但后来好像同学讨论就不那么积极了，不知道为什么。
By SORO Y D J•
Jan 3, 2019
The course is very good. The only problem is that it is only in Chinese. I had to use google translation for understanding. Otherwise the topics are wonderful.
By wnx•
Jan 7, 2021
By Koni C•
Jul 10, 2020
This course provides a very fundamental introduction of the industry of translation. Students will learn a lot of the basic concepts of translation, localization, globalization and internationalization. It is a very helpful course for students who are going or planning to pursue education in the field of translation and localization, it helps you develop a big picture about the fields and a better understanding about what you are going to learn and what you going to do past graduation. Overall, its very insightful and inspiring course. But please disregard the outdated softwares that are introduced/used in the lectures, it will cause confusion when you try to use the latest version as practice.
By boxinyue•
Nov 6, 2016
By Yixin L•
Nov 2, 2017
很有用，但是有许多内容应该有所更新
By Laura Z•
Jan 8, 2017
Great course! Excellent materials and presentations. Although in some videos I turned the volume all the way up but I could barely hear anything... please check. I learned a lot from this course, more than I expected! And I can take what I learned and start applying it directly to my current project. Thank you!
By Нина С•
Mar 12, 2022
There was no English subtitles but the information I learnt is such a diamond. Thank you.
By 裴苏慧•
Sep 8, 2017
终于学完了，课程内容很丰富，受益匪浅！但还是要多多实践，不然很快就会忘记，感谢两位老师的教导。
By Jane L•
Feb 23, 2019
谢谢导师们为我们制作了这麽丰富有用的教学视频, 我从这里得益不少, 大开眼界。谢谢您们!
By Teresa W•
May 12, 2019
Good course, very helpful.
By Amanda K•
Nov 14, 2017
希望可以学有所成，第一周努力。
By 黄一•
Jun 12, 2017
每一个翻译工作者都应学习此课
By 孙巧宁•
Feb 7, 2017
俞老师，韩老师以及各位助教：
By Yuting Y•
Dec 29, 2016
对于CAT来说确实很实用
By jai A•
May 12, 2020
nice course
By 國軒 趙•
Apr 22, 2020
很棒的課程！很豐富！
By 王倩倩•
Jun 14, 2017
非常棒的课程
By Lu J•
Aug 3, 2020
Couldn't find answers for many questions in the exam from the course videos. 80% pass was difficult. Waited for two months for the reopening and paid almost 60 dollars but it turns to be a free course.
By Ong S M•
Jul 13, 2021
课程对翻译以及CAT做了全面的介绍，给初级译员或正在考虑从事翻译工作的人一个很不错的基础认识。科技日新月异，希望课程也能及时更新才不会显得过时，实际软件的演示和操作过于枯燥和冗长，对学习其实效果不是很理想。总的说，上这门课还是有所收获的。
By Deena B•
Mar 22, 2021
I want to un-enroll please. I have been trying to un-enroll but not finding any options. Please help me.