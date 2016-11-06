现代语言服务行业要求从业人员必须具有利用计算机及网络来使用各类技术辅助工具帮助其工作的能力，而不是仅仅学会几款狭义的计算机辅助翻译软件。
本课程主要讲授计算机辅助翻译技术的基础概念，学习多种计算机辅助翻译工具的使用方法，锻炼学生在技术环境下从事翻译工作等各类语言服务工作的能力，帮助学生理解信息化时代的语言服务工作。 课程完整涵盖现代语言服务的基本情况介绍、翻译技术基本概念、语言服务项目执行过程的信息环境与信息技术、如何利用电子辞典、网络资源及语料库工具辅助翻译工作、狭义和广义的计算机辅助翻译工具原理及实战演练、翻译内容质量评定、多人协同翻译项目、翻译管理等多方面的内容。作为翻译类专业学生的必修课程，本课程适合语言类专业学生学习。通过课程的学习，有助于学习者了解现代语言服务行业，增强各类计算机辅助翻译工具的使用技能，提高包括翻译工作在内的各类语言服务工作的效率。 该课程是“北大-德稻网络公开课程”中的一门，由北京大学与德稻教育联合提供。 本课程同时受到“语言能力协同创新计划”资助和支持。 Those who work in modern language service industry are required to be capable of using computers and Internet to aid their translation job by adapting a variety of efficient tools, rather than just using word processor tools and several basic computer-aided translation software. This course teaches the basic concepts of computer-aided translation technology, helps students learn to use a variety of computer-aided translation tools, enhances their ability to engage in various kinds of language service in such a technical environment, and helps them understand what the modern language service industry looks like. This course covers introduction to modern language services industry, basic principles and concepts of translation technology, information technology used in the process of language translation, how to use electronic dictionaries, Internet resources and corpus tools, practice of different computer-aided translation tools, translation quality assessment, basic concepts of machine translation, globalization, localization and so on. As a compulsory course for students majoring in Translation and Interpreting, this course is also suitable for students with or without language major background. By learning this course, students can better understand modern language service industry and their work efficiency will be improved for them to better deliver translation service. The course is one of the PKU-DeTao MOOCs, which is a joint effort by Peking University and DeTao Masters Academy.