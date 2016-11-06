About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 35 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)
Chinese (Simplified)

Peking University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

导言：课程学习指南 Lecture 0: Learning Guide [LG]

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 61 min)
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

第一周 新时代的语言服务 Lecture 1: Language Service of the New Age [LS]

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 97 min)
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

第二周 互联网搜索引擎/信息服务与翻译实践 Lecture 2: Internet Service and Translation Practice [IS]

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 90 min)
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

第三周 语料库与翻译研究 Lecture 3: Introduction to Corpus-based Translation [IC]

3 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 163 min)

