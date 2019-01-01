Assoc. Prof.
Associate Professor Jingsong Shawn YU received his B.S. in Optical and Scientific Instruments Engineering from Zhejiang University in 1993, the first Master’s degree in information management from Peking University in 2002 and the second Master’s degree in library and information science from University of Pittsburgh in 2004. Now he is seeking his PhD degree in natural language processing at Peking University. As the founder of the first computer aided translation master's program in mainland China, he currently serves as vice dean of the Language Information Engineering Department at Peking University School of Software and Microelectronics since 2005 and teaches several graduate-level courses. He works on information retrieval/search engine, machine translation/computer aided translation, and adaptive learning.
北京大学副教授，自2005.8 开始任职于北京大学软件与微电子学院，负责创建语言信息工程系，并随后在语言系任教并担任副系主任职务至今，管理语言系的日常教学事务。2004年毕业于美国匹兹堡大学信息科学学院，硕士学位；2002年毕业于北京大学信息管理系情报学专业信息检索方向，硕士学位；学士学位获得于浙江大学光学与科学仪器工程学系光学仪器专业，正在北京大学信息管理系攻读自然语言处理方向博士学位。工作经历包括先后在多家商业公司从事程序员、项目主管，研发部主管，以及在美国匹兹堡大学任系统图书馆员等工作。目前工作的主要研究领域以自然语言处理及软件工程为核心，并包括：信息检索，计算机辅助教育，信息与知识管理技术等。已经完成的科研项目包括：国家自然科学基金项目“中文隐喻的识别研究”，国家汉办BCT商务汉语自适应在线考试系统，早稻田大学视频多媒体语料库项目，金融信息领域的中文名址分析和识别, 计算机辅助译员口笔译辅助训练平台等, 目前正专注于自适应语言学习研究。