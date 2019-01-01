Current position:
Teacher of School of Translation and Interpreting of Beijing Language and Culture University
Teaching experience:
Teacher Assistant of the Department of Language Information Engineering of Peking University in 2012 and 2013
Teacher Assistant of Computer Aided Translation (One of the 7 PKUx courses on edX) in 2013 and 2014
Interpreting experience:
Interpreting for American Golf Course Designer and Architect Henry Hanson in 2010
Interpreting for Royal District Nursing Service(RDNS) at China International Senior Services Expo(CISSE 2013)
Training experience:
Computer Aided Translation software trainer for China Metallurgical Engineering & Project Corporation in 2012
Translation Technology Instructor for the Master of Translation and Interpretation (MTI) program of Peking University in 2012 and Beijing Jiaotong University in 2013
Computer Aided Translation software trainer for Arthur Translation Agency in 2013
Research experience:
Research Team Leader of Computer Aided Translator Training Platform (CATTP, a moodle-based translation training platform) project at Peking University in 2013