Welcome to the CLICS-Machine Translation MOOC
This MOOC explains the basic principles of machine translation. Machine translation is the task of translating from one natural language to another natural language. Therefore, these algorithms can help people communicate in different languages. Such algorithms are used in common applications, from Google Translate to apps on your mobile device. After taking this course you will be able to understand the main difficulties of translating natural languages and the principles of different machine translation approaches. A main focus of the course will be the current state-of-the-art neural machine translation technology which uses deep learning methods to model the translation process. You will be able to decide which concepts fit your machine translation application best. This course is taught by Prof. Dr. Alexander Waibel (http://isl.anthropomatik.kit.edu/english/21_74.php) and Assistant Professor Dr. Jan Niehus (https://www.maastrichtuniversity.nl/jan.niehues).