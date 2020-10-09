About this Course

Intermediate Level
Approx. 27 hours to complete
English
Instructors

Karlsruhe Institute of Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction to the basics of Machine Translation

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 39 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Language

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 50 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Evaluation

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 65 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Statistical Machine Translation

7 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 89 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes

