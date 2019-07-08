Jan Niehues is currently an assistant professor at the Department of Data Science and Knowledge Engineering at the Maastricht University. He received his doctoral degree from Karlsruhe Institute of Technology in 2014 on the topic of “Domain Adaptation in Machine Translation”. Before coming to Maastricht, he has conducted research at KIT, Carnegie Mellon University and LIMSI/CNRS, Paris. His research has covered different aspects of Machine Translation and Spoken Language Translation. He has been involved in several international projects on spoken language translation e.g. the German-French Project Quaero, the H2020 EU project QT21 EU-Bridge and Elitr. Currently, he is one of the organizers of the International Workshop on Spoken Language Translation (IWSLT).