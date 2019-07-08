Profile

Jan Niehues

Assistant Professor

Bio

Jan Niehues is currently an assistant professor at the Department of Data Science and Knowledge Engineering at the Maastricht University. He received his doctoral degree from Karlsruhe Institute of Technology in 2014 on the topic of “Domain Adaptation in Machine Translation”. Before coming to Maastricht, he has conducted research at KIT, Carnegie Mellon University and LIMSI/CNRS, Paris. His research has covered different aspects of Machine Translation and Spoken Language Translation. He has been involved in several international projects on spoken language translation e.g. the German-French Project Quaero, the H2020 EU project QT21 EU-Bridge and Elitr. Currently, he is one of the organizers of the International Workshop on Spoken Language Translation (IWSLT).

Courses

Machine Translation

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder