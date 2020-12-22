Chevron Left
Welcome to the CLICS-Machine Translation MOOC This MOOC explains the basic principles of machine translation. Machine translation is the task of translating from one natural language to another natural language. Therefore, these algorithms can help people communicate in different languages. Such algorithms are used in common applications, from Google Translate to apps on your mobile device. After taking this course you will be able to understand the main difficulties of translating natural languages and the principles of different machine translation approaches. A main focus of the course will be the current state-of-the-art neural machine translation technology which uses deep learning methods to model the translation process. You will be able to decide which concepts fit your machine translation application best. This course is taught by Prof. Dr. Alexander Waibel (http://isl.anthropomatik.kit.edu/english/21_74.php) and Assistant Professor Dr. Jan Niehus (https://www.maastrichtuniversity.nl/jan.niehues)....

OG

Oct 9, 2020

Wonderful course! Jan Niehues is a wonderful presenter. I really enjoyed all course materials. Challenging and informative.

AT

Jul 17, 2021

The course strengthned my MT foundations! Really appreciate the effort the team put into it.

By Tomasz M

Dec 22, 2020

This course is not easy to follow. The additional readings are typically scientific papers on the topic, which is not helpful. How about a beginner's course on the topic?

By Paula B M

Nov 13, 2020

Kurs eher an Programmierer als Übersetzer orientiert. Die Erklärungen waren ziemlich komplex und erforderten meiner Meinung nach gründlichere IT- bzw. Softwareprogrammierungskenntnisse. Wenn der Dozent auf Englisch spricht, sollte seine Aussprache auch verständlicher sein oder zumindest sollten die Untertiteln nicht automatisiert, sondern richtig korrigiert sein.

By Nikita A

Dec 12, 2020

The 6th and 7th week are difficult the follow- too much theory and not enough practicals and very few examples. Week 1-4 is really good. The resources at the end of each lesson are excellent. The lectures can be more interactive.

By Szymon S

Apr 26, 2021

This course provides a good overview of different techniques and concepts used in MT. There is one improvement that I would recommend. I am convinced that the content would stick better in the memory of the students if the theory could be accompanied by practical exercises. Thank you for this course.

By Olga G

Oct 10, 2020

Wonderful course! Jan Niehues is a wonderful presenter. I really enjoyed all course materials. Challenging and informative.

By Taras B

Nov 22, 2020

Course is very nice as an overview of the state of research in this area. Lot's of links to scientific papers, but no project included. I would love to work on implementations of some techniques mentioned there. Probably would continue with some TensorFlow tutorial.

By Bruna B

Nov 29, 2021

It emphasizes programming and the fundamentals behind machine translation, not machine translation itself (which was my focus or desire of study). Therefore, it is more oriented towards programming than translation or machine translation post editing itself.

By Bernadeta C

Mar 20, 2021

This course gives a good overview on the topic with good ressources and references for further reading. The only thing, which could be improved in my opinion is a more engaging way of presenting the lectures, but this is complaining at a high level.

By Joe H

Dec 31, 2021

An extensive review of machine translation techniques up to the transformer model, with a high level and clear explanation. It is a very good course if one wants to get a broad understanding of machine translation. The tutor creates his own graphical representations that clearly convey the idea behind each concept, which I have never seen used in somewhere else, and they work extremely well.

The tutor pronounces certain English words differently, but I get used to it quickly, and it doesn't bother me since.

By Abdullatif A T

Jul 18, 2021

T​he course strengthned my MT foundations! Really appreciate the effort the team put into it.

By Celso N

Apr 19, 2022

The content was very good, also was the professor! Congratulations!

By Yaya Y

Apr 19, 2022

The course was interesting and understandable. Thanks a bunch!

By Mam B T

Apr 15, 2022

The course is difficult but I learn so much thank you.

By Nikolay N

Jan 7, 2022

Amazing course! Thank you so much!

By Nesma H

Apr 26, 2022

Very Good

By 121910306014 S M

Nov 19, 2020

Nice

By Cristina G

Apr 21, 2021

My review is not 5 stars because of the quality of transcription and subtitles.

I had to follow many videos without audio, and I read the transcript or the subtitles, but their quality was poor. I passed all the time to figure out what the text would have to mean (e.g. "source text" became "sewer text").

By DILJITH S

Apr 24, 2022

You should have previous basic understanding about MT. Otherwise, you won't understand the core parts of it.

By Mohamed B

Feb 15, 2021

Good content but assignments slightly too easy and pleeease improve the English skills or use German instead and place subtitles. Thank you!

