This course offers you basic but valuable techniques used by a good translator in the translation between English and Chinese. We’ll discuss what is translation, what is good translation, and learn about how to produce good translations.
About this Course
Offered by
Nanjing University
Nanjing University (NJU) is committed to excellence in teaching and research. Located on the prosperous eastern coast of China, NJU provides a dynamic environment that nurtures learning, creativity, and discovery on one of the most beautiful campuses in the country. Taking NJU's university offerings on Coursera will be a rewarding experience for learners from every corner of the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
A Brief Introduction to Translation
This module discusses why translation matters, what is translation, and what is good translation. It also gives an overview of the content of the entire course.
The Process of Translation
This module discusses the four-step process of translation. Each step is discussed in detail.
Understanding and Expressing Word Meaning
This module discusses how to understand word meaning in the source language and how to express word meaning in the target language.
Sentence Translation: Word Order, Division, and Combination
This module discusses the techniques often used in the translation of sentences: keeping/changing the original word order and dividing/combining sentences.
Reviews
- 5 stars62.04%
- 4 stars20.43%
- 3 stars8.75%
- 2 stars2.91%
- 1 star5.83%
TOP REVIEWS FROM TRANSLATION IN PRACTICE
The lecturer was very knowledgeable and skilful. The course content was very well planned and managed. On the overall, I am very happy to have participated in this course. Thanks!
Although the course is aimed at Chinese translations, the professor manages to bridge that gap by introducing translation techniques that anyone can use.
very intersting examples and vivid explanation. Good course to polish your translation skills
Very high quality materials. Easy to understand. Helpful to know Chinese,however.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.