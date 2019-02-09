About this Course

21,599 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 23 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Nanjing University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(1,517 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

A Brief Introduction to Translation

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 24 min)
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

The Process of Translation

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 52 min)
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Understanding and Expressing Word Meaning

7 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 82 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Sentence Translation: Word Order, Division, and Combination

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 48 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM TRANSLATION IN PRACTICE

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder