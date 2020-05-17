NC
May 27, 2020
A very good course offered by McMaster University, the mentor and teacher Mr. Arshad Ahmad is very experienced and it was fun experience to learn the Finance for Everyone : Markets.
LP
Jun 16, 2020
This course is very useful for someone seeking for fundamental knowledge in Financial Market. Course Instructor is very good as well. I invite all to enroll to this course
By Keerthana P M•
May 17, 2020
very nice course. i have learnt many skills about bonds, stocks, derivatives and many more, thank you very much for this opportunity
By Hamza A•
Jun 2, 2020
This was a very insightful course for me as this course allowed me to learn the basics of finance. It helped me learn regarding the investments in bonds and stocks and regarding the financial markets. Overall this was an excellent experience considering it helped me to learn even during this COVID-19 pandemic and allowed me to make use of my spare time by learning something valuable.
By Matteo E•
Jan 28, 2018
If I can judge a course from the level of interest it inspired, this would be right at the top.. I have taken around ten courses on finance since completing this one. A well directed introductory course for anyone wanting to understand the role and meaning of money in society.
By Dr. G N M•
Aug 4, 2020
I have nothing but good things to say about my experience with Coursera. I have loved the learning I have been able to do and look forward to taking many more classes with them ... I don't understand the reviews with low ratings. I have never had any problems with them.
By Nalin C•
May 28, 2020
By Lasan P•
Jun 17, 2020
By ABIR G•
Dec 7, 2020
Wonderful content with awesome delivery by Prof. Ahmad made this course a remarkable one. Happy to complete the same...
By Nandhinee.R•
Jun 29, 2020
All the videos are very informative and I gained a better knowledge about what financial market is all about.
By Avinash N R•
May 20, 2020
I liked this course and its very useful for us for making our future bright.
I would like to thank you all.
By Navin K•
May 26, 2020
It was again a wonderful experience of learning. Don't think before you join this course just go ahead.
By Shubham T•
May 24, 2020
wonderful course to understand the value of markets and how to calculate or predict the market
By Akshay J•
Apr 20, 2020
The best thing about this course it teaches you concepts through history lessons.
By Dikeledi M•
Aug 11, 2020
I have always been interest in derivatives. And I have learnt a lot.
By Chandruchud S•
Jul 29, 2020
It was a nice experience to learn new information regarding finance.
By Prof. J L J•
Jun 4, 2020
It was great experience to learn with coursera. Thank you
By Marlon A Z Z•
May 2, 2019
Great course, great teacher, great explanations.
By R T U M•
Jul 8, 2020
ITS A VERY INTERESTING AND GOOD COURSE
By Shuo C D•
Jul 5, 2020
Thanks the teacher,good teaching
By Feruz A•
Jun 20, 2017
Perfect course fot the beginners
By Sundar B•
Sep 8, 2020
It was an wonderful experience
By Murphy B L•
Aug 30, 2020
An amazing course, thank you.
By Shibaji B•
Jun 3, 2020
very good course for beginner
By Gracy S•
Aug 9, 2020
This course is outstanding .
By vijay v•
Oct 16, 2016
i am pleased to learn this
By Harikrishnan M•
Jun 10, 2020
Good and interesting