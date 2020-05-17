Chevron Left
Back to Finance for Everyone: Markets

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Finance for Everyone: Markets by McMaster University

4.7
stars
369 ratings
64 reviews

About the Course

Markets begins with one of the most common and important elements of the financial system – interest rates. You will learn why interest rates have always been a key barometer in determining the value of everything. You will explore the changing influence of interest rates; the impact of interest rates on consumption, investment and economic growth; and the bizarre realities of negative interest rates. Markets explains how interest rates change the value of all financial instruments, highlighting the role of the bond and stock markets that have toppled empires. We take a closer look at the equity pricing models and equity markets that reverberate across the globe, and explore everything from the first stock ever issued – by the Dutch East India Company – to the little-understood but powerful derivative securities market. By the end of the course, you will have developed insight into the intersections of the financial markets with worlds of policy, politics, and power. You will have demonstrated that insight by teaching an important financial concept and translating a financial product or transaction to someone who will clearly benefit from your advice....

Top reviews

NC

May 27, 2020

A very good course offered by McMaster University, the mentor and teacher Mr. Arshad Ahmad is very experienced and it was fun experience to learn the Finance for Everyone : Markets.

LP

Jun 16, 2020

This course is very useful for someone seeking for fundamental knowledge in Financial Market. Course Instructor is very good as well. I invite all to enroll to this course

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 62 Reviews for Finance for Everyone: Markets

By Keerthana P M

May 17, 2020

very nice course. i have learnt many skills about bonds, stocks, derivatives and many more, thank you very much for this opportunity

By Hamza A

Jun 2, 2020

This was a very insightful course for me as this course allowed me to learn the basics of finance. It helped me learn regarding the investments in bonds and stocks and regarding the financial markets. Overall this was an excellent experience considering it helped me to learn even during this COVID-19 pandemic and allowed me to make use of my spare time by learning something valuable.

By Matteo E

Jan 28, 2018

If I can judge a course from the level of interest it inspired, this would be right at the top.. I have taken around ten courses on finance since completing this one. A well directed introductory course for anyone wanting to understand the role and meaning of money in society.

By Dr. G N M

Aug 4, 2020

I have nothing but good things to say about my experience with Coursera. I have loved the learning I have been able to do and look forward to taking many more classes with them ... I don't understand the reviews with low ratings. I have never had any problems with them.

By Nalin C

May 28, 2020

A very good course offered by McMaster University, the mentor and teacher Mr. Arshad Ahmad is very experienced and it was fun experience to learn the Finance for Everyone : Markets.

By Lasan P

Jun 17, 2020

This course is very useful for someone seeking for fundamental knowledge in Financial Market. Course Instructor is very good as well. I invite all to enroll to this course

By ABIR G

Dec 7, 2020

Wonderful content with awesome delivery by Prof. Ahmad made this course a remarkable one. Happy to complete the same...

By Nandhinee.R

Jun 29, 2020

All the videos are very informative and I gained a better knowledge about what financial market is all about.

By Avinash N R

May 20, 2020

I liked this course and its very useful for us for making our future bright.

I would like to thank you all.

By Navin K

May 26, 2020

It was again a wonderful experience of learning. Don't think before you join this course just go ahead.

By Shubham T

May 24, 2020

wonderful course to understand the value of markets and how to calculate or predict the market

By Akshay J

Apr 20, 2020

The best thing about this course it teaches you concepts through history lessons.

By Dikeledi M

Aug 11, 2020

I have always been interest in derivatives. And I have learnt a lot.

By Chandruchud S

Jul 29, 2020

It was a nice experience to learn new information regarding finance.

By Prof. J L J

Jun 4, 2020

It was great experience to learn with coursera. Thank you

By Marlon A Z Z

May 2, 2019

Great course, great teacher, great explanations.

By R T U M

Jul 8, 2020

ITS A VERY INTERESTING AND GOOD COURSE

By Shuo C D

Jul 5, 2020

Thanks the teacher,good teaching

By Feruz A

Jun 20, 2017

Perfect course fot the beginners

By Sundar B

Sep 8, 2020

It was an wonderful experience

By Murphy B L

Aug 30, 2020

An amazing course, thank you.

By Shibaji B

Jun 3, 2020

very good course for beginner

By Gracy S

Aug 9, 2020

This course is outstanding .

By vijay v

Oct 16, 2016

i am pleased to learn this

By Harikrishnan M

Jun 10, 2020

Good and interesting

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder