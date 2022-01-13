Chevron Left
Présentation des idées, des méthodes et des institutions qui permettent à la société humaine de gérer les risques et d'encourager l'esprit d'entreprise. Les compétences en matière de leadership financier sont ici mises en avant. Description des pratiques actuelles et analyse des perspectives d'avenir. Présentation de la gestion des risques et des principes de la finance comportementale pour comprendre le fonctionnement réel des secteurs des titres, des assurances et des banques. Dans ce cours, vous apprendrez à exploiter efficacement ces secteurs pour améliorer notre société....

By 兴旺 张

Jan 12, 2022

This course helps me quickly understand the theory of finance, the development process of the financial industry, the advantages and disadvantages of financial institutions and the development prospects of these institutions. It is very helpful for me to start studying financial market.

By Gaël R

Feb 14, 2022

​Cours tres riche, bien documenté. Merci à Mr Schiller pour la qualité de son cours, ponctué d'exemples, le tout transmis avec une veritable passion

By Karidja C

May 9, 2021

Verry good

By Claudine T

Mar 9, 2021

The translation into French is so bad that you can't even pass the first quizz, as the last question does not even make sense. A bunch of words stacked together never makes a proper sentence in any language.

The translation of the first module is awful. It had to enroll back to the English version of the course as I couldn't make head or tails of it. Please do not offer this course in French unless it is properly translated and edited by native speakers.

