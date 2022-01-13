By 兴旺 张•
Jan 12, 2022
This course helps me quickly understand the theory of finance, the development process of the financial industry, the advantages and disadvantages of financial institutions and the development prospects of these institutions. It is very helpful for me to start studying financial market.
By Gaël R•
Feb 14, 2022
Cours tres riche, bien documenté. Merci à Mr Schiller pour la qualité de son cours, ponctué d'exemples, le tout transmis avec une veritable passion
By Karidja C•
May 9, 2021
Verry good
By Claudine T•
Mar 9, 2021
The translation into French is so bad that you can't even pass the first quizz, as the last question does not even make sense. A bunch of words stacked together never makes a proper sentence in any language.
The translation of the first module is awful. It had to enroll back to the English version of the course as I couldn't make head or tails of it. Please do not offer this course in French unless it is properly translated and edited by native speakers.