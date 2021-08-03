GG
Sep 17, 2021
This course was extremely informative. This will definitely help me with finding new employment. I feel very confident in my abilities than ever before and thoroughly enjoyed it.
CR
Oct 14, 2021
Great content despite some errors in the evaluation examples but you can figure it out by the evaluation feedback.
By Kay S•
Aug 2, 2021
I have got to be honest, I expected a lot more from Coursera and Intuit. This series of courses was definitely not what I was hoping for. My goal was to finish this series and go into taking the QB certfication exam with confidence, but that goal was not achieved. I will now have to figure some other resource to help me get ready for the exam. I feel like the little bit I learned from this series was way overshadowed by the waste of time listening to the animated characters and frustration with glitches and errors on the practice sessions, quizzes, and exams. I gave three stars only because of the fantastically low price for someone like me who had the time to do it very quickly.
By Gye N•
Aug 24, 2021
There were many errors - calculations, typos, visuals. There was repetition of material, and omission of other material because of that repetition - material that belonged in one area was placed in another.
By Jen S•
Oct 29, 2021
The final test was a nightmare. Nothing ever seems to be correct and I cannot tell if I am wrong or it the answers are wrong, as was the case throughout much of this entire certificate course. This last one didn't really add anything to my understanding of QuickBooks and I doubt it would be of much help to those who don't already understand business finances.
By Paula L•
Sep 17, 2021
Everything seemed reasonable until the case study. Again, assessments need prepare the student to the format of the exam. Do not include case studies if you are not going to provide all the information we need and stop asking for things that do not tie into the proctored exam. Waste of time.
By Nancy G•
Sep 8, 2021
While I learned a lot this one was the most frustrating. Lots of "wrong" answers based on how i input them...also the case study at the end is missing general ledger....nothing I entered came up right. I basically had to leave put 0 in the answers for 4 & 8 because there was no way to fix. I plan to go back to revisit but without the General Ledger and clearer instructions I don't think its possible.
The only answers throughout this whole course that i learned from when I got one wrong and was provided with the correct answer or formula. Telling me to go back and revisit the section is NOT helpful.
Also, no where at this end of this final course does it state to continue on to Intuit's Certification with PearsonVue.
By Sofia S•
Aug 7, 2021
Even though the information was good, there were a lot of error in the slides, grading, and workbooks provided to complete the case studies
By Kim B•
Aug 28, 2021
There was not enough information given to complete the assessment correctly
By Aaron M•
Oct 30, 2021
The information in these Intuit course is good, necessary and fundamental information. The experts are mostly very good. The courses are plagued by numerous content delivery and grading errors. Whoever was administratively responsible for quality checking the final content and presentation of the course materials and quizzes did a lousy job.
By Cassandra J•
Aug 10, 2021
Entire course needs more hands on activities to actually give someone a little more experience, the click here activities are not educational at all and the course study at the end needs some sort of grading system since the answers are required to be able to pass the quizzes and like some one once said : you don't know what you don't know"
By David Z•
Dec 7, 2021
Awful- unlike the last three courses this class teaches nothing, is unclear, vague and has little content to prepare you for being a book keeper. This is a waste of time and money
By Celvita A•
Aug 21, 2021
a very good course and can improve skills in analyzing financial statements, starting from the journaling cycle to financial statement analysis, this course is very helpful to improve skills and abilities in the world of accounting
By Mortlon A•
Sep 20, 2021
Honestly, enjoyed this course, big thumbs up.
By S M•
Aug 26, 2021
There are a few mistakes with numbers in the quizzes and assessments and also providing the correct answers would help in learning.
By IRINA P•
Oct 8, 2021
This rating is for all 4 courses. I learned enough in this course, so it was worth taking for certification purposes, but I did not really like the course that much. I am not a fan of an animated "sort-of-standup-comedian" instructor. There was too much irrelevant information, and thus, time wasted. Also, there are too many errors, typos, incorrect information (or unopening files) in the practices, and especially, quizzes. I still was able to pass all tests, but those mistakes were annoying. You either have to have enough confidence that your answer is right, or redo the test, and type the "incorrect" answer suggested by the system to pass the test.
By Ka Y C•
Oct 12, 2021
Course itself is informative, but some calculations in the quizs are off, making it very hard to complete.
By Shannon R•
Oct 2, 2021
Great information but lots of errors in quizzes and practices. Very disappointing.
By Kaitlin W•
Mar 20, 2022
Numerous errors on quizzes, zero feedback from instructors. The videos were often useless filler.
By Leah H•
Apr 21, 2022
I took accounting in college and wanted a quick refresh and I got exactly that! I loved the different ways of learning with note taking, quizzes, and advice from experts.
The only thing I would ask them to add would be the correct answers to the large case studies at the end of each course once you pass. You can pass the case study with an 80 or above but I would like to see where my calculations were wrong on the questions I did miss. And also I would like to compare my answers to the correct answers and keep for future refrence if I wanted to look back at an example of something moving throughout the certificate course.
By Gwen G•
Sep 18, 2021
By Carlos F S•
Oct 15, 2021
By ARPIT J•
May 17, 2022
The course is designed in a very good manner. It is easy to comprehend and learn even for beginners.
By Penny S•
Nov 16, 2021
I enjoyed taking this course it was helpful and challenging.
By zahir k•
Dec 13, 2021
Very helpful course i really enjoyed the course content.
By lefa m•
May 6, 2022
perfect course for beginners in accounting