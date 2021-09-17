About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
Intuit Bookkeeping
Beginner Level

Course 3, Liabilities and Equity in Accounting along with earlier courses in the Professional Certificate are recommended pre-requisites.

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe and illustrate the use of a bank reconciliation in controlling cash.

  • Outline the purpose of financial statements in relationship to decision making.

  • Describe basic financial statement analytical methods.

  • Apply quantitative skills to analyze business health.

Skills you will gain

  • Cash Flow
  • Bank Reconciliation
  • Financial reports analysis
  • financial statement analysis
Course 4 of 4 in the
Intuit Bookkeeping
Instructor

Offered by

Intuit

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Understanding Reconciliations

3 hours to complete
25 videos (Total 56 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

How to Read Financial Statements

4 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 27 min)
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Analyzing Key Reports and Transactions

5 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 52 min)
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Application and Practice with Reconciliations and Financial Analysis

6 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 48 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM FINANCIAL STATEMENT ANALYSIS

About the Intuit Bookkeeping Professional Certificate

Intuit Bookkeeping

