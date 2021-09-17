In the final course of this certificate, you will apply your skills towards financial statement analysis. If you have the foundational concepts of accounting under your belt, you are ready to put them into action in this course. Here, you will learn how to reconcile different types of accounts, check for accuracy, and troubleshoot errors. Additionally, you will practice how to apply different analytical methods to key financial statements and understand how these methods inform a variety of business decisions.
This course is part of the Intuit Bookkeeping Professional Certificate
Course 3, Liabilities and Equity in Accounting along with earlier courses in the Professional Certificate are recommended pre-requisites.
Describe and illustrate the use of a bank reconciliation in controlling cash.
Outline the purpose of financial statements in relationship to decision making.
Describe basic financial statement analytical methods.
Apply quantitative skills to analyze business health.
- Cash Flow
- Bank Reconciliation
- Financial reports analysis
- financial statement analysis
Intuit
As a global technology platform, Intuit's vision is to build the world’s largest professional network that gives tax, bookkeeping, and financial experts confidence and empowers them with intelligent tools and development paths to provide an exceptional experience to our customers and make them successful in their financial lives.
Understanding Reconciliations
In this module, you will be introduced to different liabilities and learn how to account for them. Additionally, you will learn how to work with the sales tax payable accounts.
How to Read Financial Statements
In this module, you will gain an understanding and apply knowledge of accounting for sales tax and payroll liabilities.
Analyzing Key Reports and Transactions
In this module, you will learn how to work with different types of long-term liabilities and shareholders equity.
Application and Practice with Reconciliations and Financial Analysis
In this final module for Course 4, you will apply your bookkeeping knowledge by working through common accounting scenarios that deal with liabilities, payroll, and equity.
I enjoyed taking this course it was helpful and challenging.
This course was extremely informative. This will definitely help me with finding new employment. I feel very confident in my abilities than ever before and thoroughly enjoyed it.
Very helpful course i really enjoyed the course content.
Great content despite some errors in the evaluation examples but you can figure it out by the evaluation feedback.
Whether you are starting out or looking for a career change, the Intuit Bookkeeping Professional Certificate prepares you for a variety of jobs in public accounting, private industry, government, and non-profit organizations—and for the Intuit Certified Bookkeeping Professional exam. If you are detail-oriented and passionate about solving clients’ problems, this program is for you. You’ll gain a foundational understanding of accounting principles and an introduction to QuickBooks Online through hands-on practice working with real-world accounting scenarios. Upon completion, you’ll be ready to take the Intuit Certified Bookkeeping Professional exam. With this certification, you will be qualified to apply for a position as a bookkeeper at Intuit QuickBooks Live or anywhere in the field. To learn more, visit https://home.pearsonvue.com/intuit. Build a foundation of bookkeeping concepts and accounting measurement.
