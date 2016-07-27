JG
Mar 6, 2016
I learned a lot about the humane perspective on healthcare delivery and how to have the proper bedside manner for your patients.
CK
Jul 14, 2020
Love Dr. Fred. Learned a lot from him. Hate the Peer reviewed assignments. Takes to long to finish course
By Dhiren J P•
Jul 26, 2016
Great course and very informative and it pushed my passion to improve healthcare further.
By Pamela F•
Oct 10, 2015
This was a very interesting course. It is very encouraging to see a physician willing to try to change the way that healthcare is delivered and practiced.
It is long overdue. It will be, I believe, an uphill battle. We must all do what we can to facilitate this change.
The first thing we can all do is to become more knowledgeable about the human body and our and our loved ones particular health issues.
I would love to see a followup to this course in a year or two to see what progress has been made at the University of Florida and other institutions across the country.
By Roxanna R•
Aug 27, 2018
Excelente el contenido, lo malo que se demora mucho para que te revisen los trabajos y para que te envíen trabajos de los compañeros. A mi me sale que no hay envíos y tengo compañeros que les siguen llegando trabajos para revisar. Deben arreglar eso. Ademas califique 2 tareas de compañeros y ahora entro y me dice que me faltan 5, cuando solo me faltaban 3. Y es injusto que no reciba el certificado por eso. Si nadie mas hace el curso me quedo sin certificado?.
By Alex T•
Dec 4, 2016
Dear Dr. Fred,
Thank you for sharing your personal experience. I enjoyed this enjoy material and the final assignment grading was just now foxed after several months of waiting. That was the only drawback for the course. I do not think that neither the instructor or learner should have to take additional time to troubleshoot platform issues.
Best,
Pezhman Tehranpour
By Frederick A•
Sep 15, 2015
Dr. Fred is an exceptional instructor and has an incredible drive to fix the loopholes in the US health care system. I would recommend this course without reservation to anyone who works in any field that affects our health care system, even if their only interaction with the health care system is as a patient.
By Hugo C•
Sep 9, 2015
Dr. Fred is really one of a kind. This course is brilliant and provides great insight on the healthcare system overall. It is a very "humanized" course due to Dr. Fred personal experience with potential errors that may occur caused by their "colleagues".
By Ryan d T•
Apr 14, 2017
I super enjoyed the course. I learned a lot of things in patient safety. The course was very well-designed. It fit my time and very useful in the setting where I am working. This will be very helpful in nourishing my patient safety culture.
By Marcella A•
Aug 18, 2015
I am so impressed with the content of this course as it pertains to how applicable it is to my health care setting. I work as a charge nurse in a small hospital in St Lucia and I can identify. Keep up the good work all.
By Jonathan G•
Mar 7, 2016
By cheryl k•
Jul 14, 2020
By Sam A•
Feb 25, 2016
Excellent Course with a great potential to impact the health system(s) out there.
Bless you Dr. Fred!
By Okwukwe D•
Dec 21, 2015
A wonderful and resourceful course that could not have been for a better time.
By Shihabeddein S•
May 15, 2016
Fantastic course for those interested in safety and quailty of healthcare
By Irum S•
Aug 2, 2017
it was wonderful experience i wish i could do many courses from courser
By Jonathan L•
Oct 18, 2015
Outstanding overview of health care quality improvement and safety.
By Tania R R•
Nov 10, 2015
Excellent course. I have enjoyed and learned a lot. Thanks
By Mohamed O M M•
Apr 1, 2018
Excellent introduction to Health Improvement efforts
By Jeamy A•
Jun 21, 2018
buen curso. me pareció de mucha importancia.
By T M•
Jan 21, 2016
Fantastic course! i learned a lot.
By salah s•
Aug 22, 2015
best instructor I have seen ever
By Hamza S•
Jan 16, 2016
Totally Love It!!
By Nereyda R L•
Oct 4, 2018
excellent
By Marjorie B•
Jun 21, 2018
Excelente
By Mashaal•
Dec 6, 2015
Lovely course. Although I was familiar with many of the discussed topics , it was an insightful course that presented comprehensive information in a professional yet an easy way to understand. Thanks for the university and the professor to provide such course with such quality .
By Deleted A•
Jan 17, 2016
Thanks very much Fred! I really liked the content of your course, it really made me aware of how important it is to be a leader in the Health Care Environment, and how important it is to build quality with all the participants, including the patient.