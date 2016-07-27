Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Fixing Healthcare Delivery by University of Florida

4.7
stars
132 ratings
30 reviews

About the Course

Isn’t it time to end the loss of life from preventable medical errors? Each year 100,000 patients die from preventable errors in the U.S. How can you help to change this intractable problem? Knowledge is power, and this course will provide you with a deep understanding of the problems and the solutions. You can become part of the solution....

Top reviews

JG

Mar 6, 2016

I learned a lot about the humane perspective on healthcare delivery and how to have the proper bedside manner for your patients.

CK

Jul 14, 2020

Love Dr. Fred. Learned a lot from him. Hate the Peer reviewed assignments. Takes to long to finish course

By Dhiren J P

Jul 26, 2016

Great course and very informative and it pushed my passion to improve healthcare further.

By Pamela F

Oct 10, 2015

This was a very interesting course. It is very encouraging to see a physician willing to try to change the way that healthcare is delivered and practiced.

It is long overdue. It will be, I believe, an uphill battle. We must all do what we can to facilitate this change.

The first thing we can all do is to become more knowledgeable about the human body and our and our loved ones particular health issues.

I would love to see a followup to this course in a year or two to see what progress has been made at the University of Florida and other institutions across the country.

By Roxanna R

Aug 27, 2018

Excelente el contenido, lo malo que se demora mucho para que te revisen los trabajos y para que te envíen trabajos de los compañeros. A mi me sale que no hay envíos y tengo compañeros que les siguen llegando trabajos para revisar. Deben arreglar eso. Ademas califique 2 tareas de compañeros y ahora entro y me dice que me faltan 5, cuando solo me faltaban 3. Y es injusto que no reciba el certificado por eso. Si nadie mas hace el curso me quedo sin certificado?.

By Alex T

Dec 4, 2016

Dear Dr. Fred,

Thank you for sharing your personal experience. I enjoyed this enjoy material and the final assignment grading was just now foxed after several months of waiting. That was the only drawback for the course. I do not think that neither the instructor or learner should have to take additional time to troubleshoot platform issues.

Best,

Pezhman Tehranpour

By Frederick A

Sep 15, 2015

Dr. Fred is an exceptional instructor and has an incredible drive to fix the loopholes in the US health care system. I would recommend this course without reservation to anyone who works in any field that affects our health care system, even if their only interaction with the health care system is as a patient.

By Hugo C

Sep 9, 2015

Dr. Fred is really one of a kind. This course is brilliant and provides great insight on the healthcare system overall. It is a very "humanized" course due to Dr. Fred personal experience with potential errors that may occur caused by their "colleagues".

By Ryan d T

Apr 14, 2017

I super enjoyed the course. I learned a lot of things in patient safety. The course was very well-designed. It fit my time and very useful in the setting where I am working. This will be very helpful in nourishing my patient safety culture.

By Marcella A

Aug 18, 2015

I am so impressed with the content of this course as it pertains to how applicable it is to my health care setting. I work as a charge nurse in a small hospital in St Lucia and I can identify. Keep up the good work all.

By Jonathan G

Mar 7, 2016

I learned a lot about the humane perspective on healthcare delivery and how to have the proper bedside manner for your patients.

By cheryl k

Jul 14, 2020

Love Dr. Fred. Learned a lot from him. Hate the Peer reviewed assignments. Takes to long to finish course

By Sam A

Feb 25, 2016

Excellent Course with a great potential to impact the health system(s) out there.

Bless you Dr. Fred!

By Okwukwe D

Dec 21, 2015

A wonderful and resourceful course that could not have been for a better time.

By Shihabeddein S

May 15, 2016

Fantastic course for those interested in safety and quailty of healthcare

By Irum S

Aug 2, 2017

it was wonderful experience i wish i could do many courses from courser

By Jonathan L

Oct 18, 2015

Outstanding overview of health care quality improvement and safety.

By Tania R R

Nov 10, 2015

Excellent course. I have enjoyed and learned a lot. Thanks

By Mohamed O M M

Apr 1, 2018

Excellent introduction to Health Improvement efforts

By Jeamy A

Jun 21, 2018

buen curso. me pareció de mucha importancia.

By T M

Jan 21, 2016

Fantastic course! i learned a lot.

By salah s

Aug 22, 2015

best instructor I have seen ever

By Hamza S

Jan 16, 2016

Totally Love It!!

By Nereyda R L

Oct 4, 2018

excellent

By Marjorie B

Jun 21, 2018

Excelente

By Mashaal

Dec 6, 2015

Lovely course. Although I was familiar with many of the discussed topics , it was an insightful course that presented comprehensive information in a professional yet an easy way to understand. Thanks for the university and the professor to provide such course with such quality .

By Deleted A

Jan 17, 2016

Thanks very much Fred! I really liked the content of your course, it really made me aware of how important it is to be a leader in the Health Care Environment, and how important it is to build quality with all the participants, including the patient.

