About the Course
FL Studio is one of the most powerful digital audio workstations (DAW) on the market today. This music software has come a long way since entering the market as “FruityLoops” at the turn of the century: It now has functions that can take your music project from a scratch track to a mastered mix, and even allows you to create visuals to accompany your audio.
This course is designed to take you through the basics of using FL Studio and show you what makes it unique from other DAWs out there. You will start by learning the primary windows and functions in FL Studio before practicing recording with audio and MIDI. Finally, we will broadly cover mixing and mastering a musical project. By the end of this course, you will be able to take your musical ideas from basic beginnings to a mastered final product....