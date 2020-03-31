Chevron Left
Back to Forecasting Models for Marketing Decisions

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Forecasting Models for Marketing Decisions by Emory University

4.3
stars
72 ratings
7 reviews

About the Course

How will customers act in the future? What will demand for our products and services be? How much inventory should we order for the next season? Beyond simply forecasting what customers will do, marketers need to understand how their actions can shape future behavior. In Developing Forecasting Tools with Excel, learners will develop an understanding of the basic components of a forecasting model, how to build their own forecasting models, and how to evaluate the performance of forecasting models. All of this is done using Microsoft Excel, ensuring that learners can take their skills and apply them to their own business problems....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 7 of 7 Reviews for Forecasting Models for Marketing Decisions

By Sofia G

Mar 31, 2020

Incredibly useful and practical. Professor Schweidel keeps a good pace, and each video is engaging. I have already put everything into practice at work!

By Jhon A A C

May 5, 2017

Excelente =)

By Silky C

Mar 30, 2021

Good

By Ramprakash R

Feb 4, 2017

Great insight into Sales forecasting. I liked it

By Chandrika B S

Sep 20, 2017

The course was quite interactive. However, it needs to be more practical based than theoretical. I feel there should have been more excel learnings to help us learn hands on. But overall,I enjoyed learning

By Daniel C

May 18, 2017

Great! But expect to see more examples through Time Ser

By Sourav K K

Jun 11, 2018

Not up to the MARK

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder