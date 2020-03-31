By Sofia G•
Mar 31, 2020
Incredibly useful and practical. Professor Schweidel keeps a good pace, and each video is engaging. I have already put everything into practice at work!
By Jhon A A C•
May 5, 2017
Excelente =)
By Silky C•
Mar 30, 2021
Good
By Ramprakash R•
Feb 4, 2017
Great insight into Sales forecasting. I liked it
By Chandrika B S•
Sep 20, 2017
The course was quite interactive. However, it needs to be more practical based than theoretical. I feel there should have been more excel learnings to help us learn hands on. But overall,I enjoyed learning
By Daniel C•
May 18, 2017
Great! But expect to see more examples through Time Ser
By Sourav K K•
Jun 11, 2018
Not up to the MARK