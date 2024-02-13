Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú
Fundamentos de Políticas Públicas
Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú

Fundamentos de Políticas Públicas

Taught in Spanish

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Beginner level
No prior experience required
14 hours to complete
3 weeks at 4 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

There are 4 modules in this course

El módulo realizará una revisión de diversas definiciones de Política Pública y de 4 aproximaciones o perspectivas, para finalmente enfocarnos en una de dichas aproximaciones, la de Lindblom, la cual resulta pertinente para entender un caso concreto como el peruano.

9 videos1 reading3 quizzes

El módulo realizará una revisión del marco histórico y legal que le da contexto al tratamiento institucional de las PP, tomando como base el caso peruano para luego abrir discusión sobre otros casos en LATAM.

7 videos1 reading3 quizzes

El módulo desarrolla diversos enfoques a través de los cuales se plantea teóricamente la métrica en Política Pública, analizando además cuáles son efectivamente aplicados en una realidad determinada, como en el caso peruano.

13 videos5 readings5 quizzes

El módulo revisará documentos de política pública y planes, para que a través de una lectura rápida se pueda plantear una postura crítica, identificar su estructura y los espacios de mejora en relación a su aplicación en la realidad.

15 videos2 readings1 quiz2 peer reviews

Instructor

Flavio Ernesto Ausejo Castillo
Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú
1 Course123 learners

Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú

