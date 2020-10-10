Chevron Left
Understanding Your Google Cloud Costs by Google Cloud

4.5
stars
68 ratings
13 reviews

About the Course

Understanding Your Google Cloud Costs is most suitable for those working in a technology or finance role who are responsible for managing Google Cloud costs. You’ll learn how to set up a billing account, organize resources, and manage billing access permissions. In the hands-on labs, you'll learn how to view your invoice, track your Google Cloud costs with Billing reports, analyze your billing data with BigQuery or Google Sheets, and create custom billing dashboards with Data Studio. Students enrolling in this course do not need any prior Google Cloud technical experience....

Reviews

By Jakaria I S

Oct 10, 2020

Hopefully, there are some kind of guided projects (cloud workspace) inside this course instead of text guidance. Overall is very good thanks a lot.

By Jan M

May 10, 2020

nice introduction to GCP Billing and Cost Management

By Zhafira T

Jul 15, 2021

s​ometimes i confuse but i can finish it thank you!

By Veena B

Apr 1, 2021

very good and easy to understand

By FIERRO T

Mar 21, 2022

really interesting and useful

By Dev K V

May 13, 2021

Excellent Primer on GCP Cost

By Luca G M

Jan 29, 2021

Very useful training on GCP

By Sreenivasulu D

Apr 28, 2020

Good Lab sessions

By Muhammad Z H

Jul 10, 2020

Thanks

By Atharva P

Jan 29, 2022

Its nice for anyone who's starting their fields in Handling Cloud Operations Monetarily

By Marcos F

May 25, 2020

Very good in providing an initial understading about GCP costs through hands on labs.

By Gianfranco L

Jun 6, 2020

Very cool the integration between Sheets and BigQuery

By Gilang A

Feb 27, 2020

It's okay to get a quick overview what GCP offers in terms of biling reports, but I think it's to simple.

By Alessandro M

Jul 10, 2020

Ithink it's better to divide the module in 2 different parts

