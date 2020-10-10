JS
Oct 9, 2020
Hopefully, there are some kind of guided projects (cloud workspace) inside this course instead of text guidance. Overall is very good thanks a lot.
JM
May 9, 2020
nice introduction to GCP Billing and Cost Management
By Jakaria I S•
Oct 10, 2020
Hopefully, there are some kind of guided projects (cloud workspace) inside this course instead of text guidance. Overall is very good thanks a lot.
By Jan M•
May 10, 2020
nice introduction to GCP Billing and Cost Management
By Zhafira T•
Jul 15, 2021
sometimes i confuse but i can finish it thank you!
By Veena B•
Apr 1, 2021
very good and easy to understand
By FIERRO T•
Mar 21, 2022
really interesting and useful
By Dev K V•
May 13, 2021
Excellent Primer on GCP Cost
By Luca G M•
Jan 29, 2021
Very useful training on GCP
By Sreenivasulu D•
Apr 28, 2020
Good Lab sessions
By Muhammad Z H•
Jul 10, 2020
Thanks
By Atharva P•
Jan 29, 2022
Its nice for anyone who's starting their fields in Handling Cloud Operations Monetarily
By Marcos F•
May 25, 2020
Very good in providing an initial understading about GCP costs through hands on labs.
By Gianfranco L•
Jun 6, 2020
Very cool the integration between Sheets and BigQuery
By Gilang A•
Feb 27, 2020
It's okay to get a quick overview what GCP offers in terms of biling reports, but I think it's to simple.
By Alessandro M•
Jul 10, 2020
Ithink it's better to divide the module in 2 different parts