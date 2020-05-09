Understanding Your Google Cloud Costs is most suitable for those working in a technology or finance role who are responsible for managing Google Cloud costs.
About this Course
No need for any prior Google Cloud technical experience.
What you will learn
Plan for effective cloud cost management by setting up your teams, tools, and applying financial governance best practices.
Export Billing reports to Google Sheets or BigQuery to gain visibility into your current cost trends and forecasted costs.
Set up Google Cloud Billing account(s) and organize your resources for cost management
Visualize billing data with Billing reports and build custom dashboards with Data Studio.
Offered by
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Set Up and Manage your Cloud Billing Account
Get your Cloud Billing account up and running.
Understanding Your Google Cloud Costs
Now that your Billing Account is active, take a closer look at functionality available to you.
Get Hands-on Practice with a Cloud Billing Account
Use a Google Cloud sandbox to practice key Cloud Billing account tasks in a risk free environment.
Reviews
- 5 stars69.01%
- 4 stars19.71%
- 3 stars9.85%
- 2 stars1.40%
TOP REVIEWS FROM UNDERSTANDING YOUR GOOGLE CLOUD COSTS
nice introduction to GCP Billing and Cost Management
Very cool the integration between Sheets and BigQuery
Its nice for anyone who's starting their fields in Handling Cloud Operations Monetarily
Hopefully, there are some kind of guided projects (cloud workspace) inside this course instead of text guidance. Overall is very good thanks a lot.
