About this Course

2,264 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No need for any prior Google Cloud technical experience.

Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Plan for effective cloud cost management by setting up your teams, tools, and applying financial governance best practices.

  • Export Billing reports to Google Sheets or BigQuery to gain visibility into your current cost trends and forecasted costs.

  • Set up Google Cloud Billing account(s) and organize your resources for cost management

  • Visualize billing data with Billing reports and build custom dashboards with Data Studio.

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No need for any prior Google Cloud technical experience.

Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Set Up and Manage your Cloud Billing Account

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 18 min)
Week
2

Week 2

12 minutes to complete

Understanding Your Google Cloud Costs

12 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 12 min)
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Get Hands-on Practice with a Cloud Billing Account

4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM UNDERSTANDING YOUR GOOGLE CLOUD COSTS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder