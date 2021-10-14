Optimizing Your Google Cloud Costs is the second course in a two-part series on Google Cloud billing and cost management essentials.
About this Course
It is recommended that users complete the 'Understanding Your Google Cloud Costs' course if they are new to Google Cloud cost management.
What you will learn
Explain the operational prerequisites to achieve cloud cost optimization
Differentiate between budgets and quota
Set up budgets and alerts for actual and forecasted thresholds
Analyze your committed use discounts & Use advanced methods for cost control and optimization
Skills you will gain
- Financial Management
- cloud cost optimization
- google cloud cost optimization
Offered by
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction
Introduction to the course
Set Up Cost Controls
Get your Google Cloud cost controls under your control.
Hands-on with Cost Controls
Optimize your queries to run within quota, monitor a Compute Engine virtual machine and create and deploy a Cloud Function with these hands-on labs.
Get Hands-on Practice with a Google Cloud Billing Account
Clean up and optimize your Google Cloud resource usage.
Reviews
Frequently Asked Questions
