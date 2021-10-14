About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

It is recommended that users complete the 'Understanding Your Google Cloud Costs' course if they are new to Google Cloud cost management.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain the operational prerequisites to achieve cloud cost optimization

  • Differentiate between budgets and quota

  • Set up budgets and alerts for actual and forecasted thresholds

  • Analyze your committed use discounts & Use advanced methods for cost control and optimization

Skills you will gain

  • Financial Management
  • cloud cost optimization
  • google cloud cost optimization
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 minutes to complete

Introduction

2 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)
1 hour to complete

Set Up Cost Controls

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min)
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Hands-on with Cost Controls

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 20 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Get Hands-on Practice with a Google Cloud Billing Account

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 25 min)

