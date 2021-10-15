Learner Reviews & Feedback for Optimizing Your Google Cloud Costs by Google Cloud
4.5
stars
25 ratings
•
3 reviews
About the Course
Optimizing Your Google Cloud Costs is the second course in a two-part series on Google Cloud billing and cost management essentials.
This course is most suitable for those in a Finance and/or IT related role responsible for optimizing their organization’s cloud infrastructure.
You'll learn several ways to control and optimize your Google Cloud costs, including setting up budgets and alerts, managing quota limits, and taking advantage of committed use discounts.
In the hands-on labs, you’ll practice using various tools to control and optimize your Google Cloud costs or to influence your technology teams to apply the cost optimization best practices....
By Lasitha M D
•
Oct 15, 2021
The course content and the hands-on labs were very well curated considering the learner's perspective. Thanking all the curators and authors for such content
By Muhammad Z H
•
Jul 10, 2020
Thanks
By Julio C
•
Dec 23, 2021
Great content and examples! The last lab (GCS) seems to be incomplete tho