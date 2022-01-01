Learner Reviews & Feedback for Getting a Consulting Job by Emory University
About the Course
This is the #2 course in the specialization on management consulting.
In this course, we will learn how consulting firms work and how they make money. This can help you network with recruiters and prepare for the case interviews. Some of the topics covered:
• What drive project profitability?
• What competencies do I need at each stage in my career?
• How are consulting interviews different?
• How to do well on case interviews?
• How much do I need to practice cases?...