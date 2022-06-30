This is the #2 course in the specialization on management consulting.
What are consulting firms looking for ? What do consulting projects look like? How should I network with firms? What is the key to case interviews?
Emory University
Emory University, located in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of the world's leading research universities. Its mission is to create, preserve, teach and apply knowledge in the service of humanity.
Small and Effective Teams
Consulting firms (like law, tax, audit, tax firms) are built on a leverage model. This means that projects have senior practitioners (partners, directors) who sell the work and develop the executive relationships. Managers keep the teams productive and the client happy. Junior staff do the work; conduct interviews, gather data, run analyses, put together presentations.
Consulting Competencies and Skills
Management consultants are good at many things. They can quickly scope ambiguous problems, find and analyze messy data, manage small diverse teams, keep the client engaged, and run profitable projects. How can you do them all and which skills should you learn first?
What are Consulting Projects Like?
Consulting projects vary enormously. I've been on 6 month-long implementation with 20+ practitioners coming and going, and 3 person assessments that only lasted 3 weeks. The executive sponsor often varies - CEO, CFO, CMO, COO, or CIO. You'd be surprised how many similarities these diverse projects have.
What are Consulting Firms Looking For?
Consulting is a great career path. Many people want to compete for these rare consulting job offers. So, it's important to "reverse-engineer" what the consulting firms are looking for in new recruits.
About the Management Consulting Specialization
This covers all the consulting basics. Why do clients hire consultants? What are the top 10 superpowers that consultants have? How do you get a consulting job? How do you break-down problems? Why do consultants love data? How do consultants get smart quickly? How can you persade others with your thinking, analysis, presentations, and words?
