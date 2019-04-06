Chevron Left
Back to Global Statistics - Composite Indices for International Comparisons

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Global Statistics - Composite Indices for International Comparisons by University of Geneva

4.6
stars
44 ratings
19 reviews

About the Course

The number of composite indices that are constructed and used internationally is growing very fast; but whilst the complexity of quantitative techniques has increased dramatically, the education and training in this area has been dragging and lagging behind. As a consequence, these simple numbers, expected to synthesize quite complex issues, are often presented to the public and used in the political debate without proper emphasis on their intrinsic limitations and correct interpretations. In this course on global statistics, offered by the University of Geneva jointly with the ETH Zürich KOF, you will learn the general approach of constructing composite indices and some of resulting problems. We will discuss the technical properties, the internal structure (like aggregation, weighting, stability of time series), the primary data used and the variable selection methods. These concepts will be illustrated using a sample of the most popular composite indices. We will try to address not only statistical questions but also focus on the distinction between policy-, media- and paradigm-driven indicators....

Top reviews

MJ

Mar 29, 2019

Eventhough this isn't something I want to particularly do in the future I would like to say that I have enjoyed learning about composite indicators. I would highly recommend this MOOC to anyone.

SN

Oct 8, 2019

Well structured course with many popular examples. I was looking for such course for a long time and this course really satisfies my needs.

Filter by:

1 - 19 of 19 Reviews for Global Statistics - Composite Indices for International Comparisons

By Liliana F D V A

Apr 6, 2019

This is definitely a great course to acquire a real grasp of the methodology required for the construction of composite indices!

The multiple examples provided in the different modules were definitely eye openers to the wide array of composite indices that are being used world wide. An element I felt missing though was a deeper explanation of the robustness tests each organization developed to chose their final indices.

I believe a great follow up for this course would be the design of a specialization program with multiple courses that could go deeper into the technical aspects of the construction of composite indices (aggregation, elasticity, weights, and robustness tests) through a hands-on approach and a Capstone project in which students could apply all their knowledge for the proper construction of a composite index.

By Francisco N

Apr 20, 2020

It would be good to add a computational exercise to estimate a composite indicator.

By Charul S

Sep 5, 2020

The course is very well structured and the information it provides in the introductory part are extremely educational, but at times it gets difficult to understand the accent of the instructors. You have to pause the video again and again to repeat or read what the instructors have just said. Some of the instructors are really boring, but others like the HDI instructor, Jaya's lectures were very good in quality. The questions within lectures are not properly organised, they ask you questions about topics you're yet to learn. The concept and structure of the MOOC is excellent but delivery and instructors are not that good. It exhaustive and the difficult concepts of statistics are not explained properly which make it a little disappointing. Otherwise it's a good course that provides basic level information about composite indicator construction. I learnt alot about CI construction from the course.

By elabayi

Nov 1, 2020

I am completely satisfied of this course! I have appreciated the approach of exploring the theoritical framework before the design of a composite index as well as the modules on aggregation technics that I've always considered as a black box. The empirical examples of indices created by international institutions were very enlightening in terms of comprehension of the context, limits and perspectives of the usage of CI. I will be more confortable in questioning or even designing CI in the future. So thanks to the team of this course, especially to Mr Sperlich, Mr Rodriguez Poo and Mrs Krishnakumar!

By Vianney B B E M

May 27, 2019

Ce cours m'a permis de comprendre la théorie et les méthodes utilisées pour élaborer les indices composites qui, jusque là, étaient des "boites noires". J'ai pu en saisir toute la richesse analytique. Je me réjouis d'utiliser et de partager les acquis de ce cours avec toutes les personnes partageant les mêmes préoccupations : rendre intelligible une grande quantité d'informations en les synthétisant en une grandeur explicite, informative. Je recommande vivement le suivi de ce cours.

By Xenia G M C

Jun 30, 2020

The course was pretty useful and interesting as it provided the pros and shortcomings of composite indices in a theoretical and practical way. As well, the last modules with different recognized examples of these indices -such as Globalization, Trade and Human Development Index- were a super plus as it was a real contact with empirical data after all the theory learnt throughout the course. Highly recommended.

By Stellios S

Jul 29, 2018

With CIs everywhere, this is a nice course for a wider audience to get an understanding of how they get constructed and matters that have to be taken into account while doing so. Plenty of use-cases about well-known indices and presentations from people involved in their creation. If you are working with data, it is highly likely that you may come up with ideas in the end!

By Ana G

Jan 23, 2021

Exciting and worthwhile course. It covers from the basics to very useful examples of composite indices. It has surprised me pleasantly. Congratulations to the organizers for the structure and content selection. I really appreciate the interviews.

To say that the last quizzes include some questions too specific and sometimes difficult to understand.

By SWATHI S 2

Sep 7, 2021

This course gives us a clear idea about the working of indices in the world today. People having an interest towards understanding the concepts of indexes will be even able to create one after doing the course. The videos were very clear and gave a lot of conceptual clarity.

By Mohamed A M J

Mar 30, 2019

Eventhough this isn't something I want to particularly do in the future I would like to say that I have enjoyed learning about composite indicators. I would highly recommend this MOOC to anyone.

By Aizailadema A A

Jun 15, 2020

I enjoyed the course because it showed the methodology of different composite indicators in use, and the experts in them exposed the motivation of its origin and its evolution. Thank you!

By Saad N

Oct 9, 2019

Well structured course with many popular examples. I was looking for such course for a long time and this course really satisfies my needs.

By FATHIMA M

Jun 16, 2020

It is a good platform to study about complex indices in statistics.I really enjoyed this.

By José L V P

May 1, 2019

Ha sido un curso genial. Realmente didáctico y formal.

By Mona A A

Jun 28, 2020

GOOD

By Evelyn C

Sep 4, 2020

Very good course to get a general understanding of composite indicators. I enjoyed the fact that users do not need a strong statistical background to be able to understand the explanations. However, they also provided further technical details for those interested in the statistical part. The users' perspective was very interesting and offered good ideas for research based on the studied indexes.

By Igor C

Oct 31, 2019

The support material, especially in the two first weeks, could be simplified (eg, the powerpoints could be presented in another format, reducing the dozens of pages by at least a half).

By Michael B

Apr 12, 2021

This is a decent introductory course on composite indicators. Its greatest strength, in my view, are the modules that present existing indices which give one different practical views on rationales, computations, analyses, and so on. I particularly enjoyed the final module on the HDI presented by Prof. Krishnakumar, which starts off by reviewing the theory of CIs in the context of the HDI. Personally, I'd put this module right after the theory modules of week 2.

I found the theory modules of week 2 to be the weakest part of the course. The OECD-JRC handbook does a better job of explaining the steps for constructing CIs - be it at an introductory or a more advanced level. I was also surprised that there was no discussion on how to treat outliers (unless I missed it).

By Subhan A

Dec 6, 2021

I could have made better by telling how to calculate indices by doing some practical work

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder